Los Angeles' 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference Returns Sat. Nov. 9, 2024 with an Impressive Panel

LOS ANGELES
Ulmii 2024 Panel Hosts Resized
- Aug. 27, 2024
- PRLog
-- Artist managers, magazine publishers, singers/songwriters, label owners, musicians, motivational speaker and actress are amongst the panelists at the 25th
annual Los Angeles "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference to be held Saturday November 9, 2024 from 1-3pmPST powered by Zoom. The conference in virtual with free access to be available at the ULMII website www.UpliftingMinds2.com.
The ULMII panelists include Michael Ochea
, manager of the Hip-Hop Pop/R&B group the MAKO Girls (MAKOGirls.com); Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs
, manager of multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Dr. Lee Bailey
, a former syndicated radio host (Radioscope)
and publisher of the digital magazine EURweb.com, the leading online magazine for Urban news; Dr. Winston Grier
, a former Christian radio host at 104.9FM and pastor at Church of the Living God in Georgia, host of the W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Youtube), and author of 'Making Money God's Way"; Gregory Goodloe
, a #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz guitarist promoting single "Groovin' On" (Hip Jazz Records); Pop singer/songwriter/
guitarist Michelle Vreeland
from Xyla Records, LLC currently promoting her single 'Wild Horse" featuring the California band The Wild Horses; Anthony Michael Hobbs
, founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival and the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival that is celebrating 8 years (ImaginationLunchbox.com)
, and Aaron Akins,
Broadway (Into the Cole) singer/songwriter who is promoting his new single "When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott (The Whispers). The conference is hosted by women's basketball commentator/
motivational speaker Vera Jones
(ESPN) and actress/dancer and youth mentor Raquel Belt
(The Chosen), with ULMII Conference founder Dr. Eunice Moseley
(ThePulseofEntertainment.com)
as moderator.
Performing in the ULMII International Talent Competition include Chamveka Banda (N. Zambia), Kids Gum Drop (Philadelphia)
, Ace (Mississippi)
, AngelicVoices and Asim I.I. (New York), Milly Praise (Texas), Seith G (S. Africa), Julian Gross (Baltimore, and Lil Hyst (Wisconsin). Aside from the ULMII Award, winners get over $20,000 in products and services for the top three acts include contract consultation
from Baltimore Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com);
a music business legal package
from Hollywood attorney Richard B. Jefferson (LawyersRock.com);
a vocal or acting coaching
session from New Jersey Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment);
a business or public relations strategy and consult
session with strategy/consultant Dr. Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time
and a music track
from Baltimore music producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and admission to the Imagination Lunchbox 2025 Virtual Open Call Audition
presented in partnership with the Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA) and ReMARKable Productions (TUBI) (ImaginationLunchbox.com)
