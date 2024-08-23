Los Angeles' 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference Returns Sat. Nov. 9, 2024 with an Impressive Panel

Two Virtual Stages of Talent, Entertainment Industry Panelists with Sports Commentator Vera Jones and Actress Raquel Belt as Hosting the 25th Los Angeles 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference

-- Artist managers, magazine publishers, singers/songwriters, label owners, musicians, motivational speaker and actress are amongst the panelists at the 25annual Los Angeles "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference to be held Saturday November 9, 2024 from 1-3pmPST powered by Zoom. The conference in virtual with free access to be available at the ULMII website www.UpliftingMinds2.com.The ULMII panelists include, manager of the Hip-Hop Pop/R&B group the MAKO Girls (MAKOGirls.com);, manager of multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com);, a former syndicated radio host (Radioscope)and publisher of the digital magazine EURweb.com, the leading online magazine for Urban news;, a former Christian radio host at 104.9FM and pastor at Church of the Living God in Georgia, host of the W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Youtube), and author of 'Making Money God's Way";, a #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz guitarist promoting single "Groovin' On" (Hip Jazz Records); Pop singer/songwriter/guitaristfrom Xyla Records, LLC currently promoting her single 'Wild Horse" featuring the California band The Wild Horses;, founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival and the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival that is celebrating 8 years (ImaginationLunchbox.com), andBroadway (Into the Cole) singer/songwriter who is promoting his new single "When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott (The Whispers). The conference is hosted by women's basketball commentator/motivational speaker(ESPN) and actress/dancer and youth mentor(The Chosen), with ULMII Conference founder(ThePulseofEntertainment.com)as moderator.Performing in the ULMII International Talent Competition include Chamveka Banda (N. Zambia), Kids Gum Drop (Philadelphia), Ace (Mississippi), AngelicVoices and Asim I.I. (New York), Milly Praise (Texas), Seith G (S. Africa), Julian Gross (Baltimore, and Lil Hyst (Wisconsin). Aside from the ULMII Award, winners get over $20,000 in products and services for the top three acts includefrom Baltimore Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com);from Hollywood attorney Richard B. Jefferson (LawyersRock.com);session from New Jersey Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment);session with strategy/consultant Dr. Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recordingand afrom Baltimore music producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production), and admission to the Imagination Lunchbox 2025presented in partnership with the Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA) and ReMARKable Productions (TUBI) (ImaginationLunchbox.com)