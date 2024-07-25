Celebrating one of the largest communities outside Guatemala!

Festival Chapin Los Angeles Promotional Flyer 2024

Contact

Vesper Public Relations

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Vesper Public Relations

End

-- Festival Chapin Los Angeles, a non–profit organization returns this year with the 8th annual Festival Chapín Los Angeles which will take place in Lafayette Park on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.We are pleased to announce that this year's Festival Chapin Los Angeles will be celebrating the heart of the Mayan world. The 8th annual two day event is open to everyone at no cost and aims to showcase and honor the rich cultural heritage of Guatemala.The 8th Annual Festival Chapin Los Angeles spans a 7-block stretch in the heart of the Guatemalan Community at Lafayette Park. Attendees can look forward to experiencing the country's vibrant music, captivating arts and crafts, and savoring the delectable 'Chapín' gastronomy.Promotional reel Festival Chapin Los Angeles 2024 : https://youtu.be/8Bp_ZF3xer8A press conference is scheduled for August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles.Guatemalan Musical Talent: Alma Huiteca – Marimba https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=121799800849915 Maya Excelsior Marimba https://youtu.be/Dphil4AeoNk?si=TIrydTW0PyIld82N Ballet Folklórico del Inguat https://youtu.be/Z5DiZOJQCEs Grupo Phoenix https://youtu.be/29VTLE02_WA?si=Ax65xMjIwq7f48ZI Ajudisgua –Tradionatl folkoric masked dance group https://youtu.be/wAWoKL8kZ5Q?si=w-8mPgxxROQztgH4Health Fair:In our ongoing commitment to providing the community with information on beneficial programs, we are thrilled to announce that a health fair will once again take place during the festival. The fair will feature the participation of L.A. Care, Dignity Health, Molina Healthcare, Party Time Pediatric Dentist, Smile California Medi-Cal Dental Insurance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs, among others.Gastronomy:Food will be available for purchase including these rich, traditional foods of Guatemala: 'Garnacha' (similar to a Mexican 'sope'), 'shucos' (Guatemalan-style hot dogs), chicken 'pepian', 'enchiladas', and 'hilachas' (stewed meat).Arts & Crafts:Footwear, pottery, jewelry, clothes, tablecloths, and traditional purses.History:The Republic of Guatemala is a Central American country that historically formed the core of the Maya civilization, one of the most sophisticated and highly developed societies in the history of the Americas and the entire world. After being subjugated to Spanish rule, Guatemala gained independence in 1821 and became an independent republic. A decades-long civil war that began in the 1950s provided the impetus for generations of Guatemalans to seek a better life abroad, often in Florida, Texas, and California. The metropolitan area of Los Angeles hosts one of the largest Guatemalan populations outside of Guatemala. Communities with substantial numbers of Guatemalans include the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Palmdale, Inglewood, Paramount, and the unincorporated communities of Lennox and Val Verde. The metropolitan area of Los Angeles is also home to several notable Guatemalans, including the prominent street artist Mauricio "Cache" Reyes, as well as a plethora of Guatemalan restaurants serving up delicious traditional dishes. "Chapín" is a word that many Guatemalans use to describe their ethnicity with pride. Its history dates back to the 15th century. Chapines were a type of platform that was popular in Spain. The footwear for which the Guatemalan nickname gained its name eventually disappeared, and at present, the name is very popular and is used as an adjective for a person who comes from Guatemala.Sponsors:Los Angeles Council Districts 1 & 10, Remesas Bantrab, Cerveza Famosa, Telemundo 52, Glucosoral, Raffallo's Pizza Restaurante italiano en Hollywood, Banco Azteca, Banrural, Mega 96.3, Hollywoof Mobile Pet Grooming, Western Union, Banco G&T, Temple Recycle, World Conection, Pollo Campero, Grupo AlbaVisión, Ducal, entre otros.About Festival Chapín Los Angeles:Chapin Summer Festival Inc. is a non-profit organization based in California that is dedicated to promoting Guatemalan art and culture abroad. The organization's mission is to provide resources to educational institutions in Guatemala to support the education, health, and well-being of children from less-advantaged households in the country.Editors, note: Festival Chapín Los Angeles is free and attracts a multicultural audience from Southern California annually. Food, drinks, arts & crafts are available for purchase.Visuals: 3:00 pm Ribbon cutting ceremony with the parade of the giant Guatemalan flag in the audience. 20 ft. Tikal Pyramid for photo opportunities. Traditional dance groups, marimba music. Night time- a dance party with traditional music from GuatemalaDate: –August 24 y 25, 2024. Time: 10 am -10 pmAll Ages: Free Lafayette Park is located at 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057Parking: Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St (Cash or Credit $14.) Public Transportation is highly recommended.Visit :www.festivalchapin.comFestival Chapin Los Angeles- 2023Festival Chapin Los Angeles – 2023Festival Chapin Los Angeles – 2023https://youtu.be/uRNi1rQw3-w?si=EBLiGm18t5C4iKPW