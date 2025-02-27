Follow on Google News
Celebrating Women's Month with the screening of the film 'Alemania' in Los Angeles
Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles, the Mexican Consulate General of Los Angeles, and the Argentine Consulate General in Los Angeles screening of the film "Alemania" written & directed by Maria Zanetti
The special screening of "Alemania" will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm at the Mexican Consulate Theater, 2401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057. Free RSVP https://alemania.eventbrite.com/
Watch the trailer Alemania
https://youtu.be/
Alemania is an autobiographical portrait of a middle-class Argentine teenager in the 1990s. Immersed in an unstable family dynamic, she fantasizes about freedom and autonomy through a study trip to Germany, which might or might not be the path to real happiness.
Film synopsis: Lola, a sassy yet good-hearted 16-year-old teenager, needs to perform at school if she wants to convince her parents to let her spend a semester in Germany, an experience that, in her mind, represents liberation from family dynamics and excitement. However, her parents, who are preoccupied with her older sister's mental health issues, face financial and emotional issues that might endanger Lola's dreams. As tensions strain her relationship with family and friends, Lola becomes more determined to travel, seeking out new experiences that she hopes will provide her with a fresh perspective on herself and her circumstances.
After the screening, watch a special Q&A (in Spanish and English), conducted by LACLA Program Manager, Guido Segal and Director Maria Zanetti.
Alemania
Screening will include English subtitles.
Director: María Zanetti
Scriptwriter | María Zanetti
Screenplay | Maria Zanetti
Country | Argentina
Co-production countries |Spain
Year | 2023
Completion date | May, 2023
Genre | Drama
Run Time| 87 minutes
Original Language | Spanish
Secondary Language |: Some words or phrases in German
Cast: Maite Aguilar (Lola), Miranda De la Serna (Julieta), María Ucedo (Sandra), Walter Jakob (Esteban)
Original Score |Sergio de la Puente Music: Suarez 'Tarde de cansancio', Virus 'Polvos de una relación' – VIRUS, Charly García 'Hablando a tu corazón', Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 'Sonata Facile N°16 Kv 545', 'Menuet sur le non d´Haydn - Joseph Maurice Ravel
The program is curated by Guido Segal, who is a screenwriter, LACLA Program Manager, film professor, and programmer. Segal has worked on various films and TV shows in his native Argentina, as well as in Spain, Finland, Austria, and the United States, where he currently resides. In 2014, he was selected as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. His impressive background includes collaborations with Disney, Telemundo, and Anonymous Content, among others. He teaches screenwriting at UCLA and collaborates with the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and the Film Noir Foundation.
Funding is from the Diaz-Martinez Family Foundation, the Felix Orona Accountancy Corporation and the many individuals who contribute to LACLA's Programs.
About LACLA
Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) is a California non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange through film by screening classic and contemporary films from Latin America and by USA Latinas and Latinos. LACLA also supports the film and media efforts of Los Angeles inner-city middle and high school students with its annual student film festival. For more information about LACLA, please visit https://www.lacla.org/
Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
