DialCare Collaborates with Health In Tech to Expand Accessibility of Telehealth Solutions
By: DialCare
Improving Virtual Care Accessibility
DialCare launched its first telehealth program in 2017 and today offers a robust virtual health suite providing solutions for non-emergency illnesses, general care, mental health concerns, dental care and pet health advice.
Health In Tech, an Insurtech platform company, delivers a marketplace designed to create customized healthcare plan solutions while streamlining processes through vertical integration, process simplification and automation. Health In Tech offers a variety of ancillary products to health insurance brokers and their business customers.
Through this new collaboration, Health In Tech's eDIYBS quoting platform will now include three DialCare telehealth products: Virtual Primary Care, Therapy and Psychiatry.
Elevating Enhanced Benefit Solutions
"We're excited to join forces with Health In Tech to bring our telehealth solutions to more employers throughout the nation," DialCare Senior Vice President Becca Bean said. "With the evolving healthcare landscape, many companies are left seeking benefits to keep pace with employee demand. Our virtual health products are designed to enhance benefits offerings, helping employers remain competitive in an employee-driven market."
DialCare's virtual health products are a pivotal part of the nontraditional benefit solutions offered through the Careington family of companies.
"DialCare is committed to improving affordable access to care for our clients and members across the nation," DialCare CEO Stewart Sweda said. "This new partnership with Health In Tech aims to broaden accessibility of our modern solutions for brokers, TPAs and more, helping employers provide enriched benefits for their employees' health and wellness."
"This powerful synergy offers groups from 10+ lives with DialCare's accessible telemedicine offerings seamlessly through Health In Tech's eDIYBS quoting technology,"
For more information on DialCare's suite of products available to organizations of any size or industry and individual consumers, please visit DialCare.com.
About DialCare
DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit DialCare.com (http://www.dialcare.com/
About Health In Tech
Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.
Health In Tech's Use of Forward‑Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate,"
