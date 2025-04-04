 

DialCare Collaborates with Health In Tech to Expand Accessibility of Telehealth Solutions

By:
 
FRISCO, Texas - April 8, 2025 - PRLog -- DialCare, affiliate company of health and wellness benefits leader Careington International Corporation, proudly announces our new collaboration with Health In Tech to offer several innovative telehealth solutions to self- and level-funded employers. This collaboration further expands access to DialCare's virtual health products through Health In Tech's eDIYBS (Enhanced Do It Yourself Benefit Systems) online quoting platform available to brokers, managing general underwriters, carriers, Third Party Administrators and more.

Improving Virtual Care Accessibility

DialCare launched its first telehealth program in 2017 and today offers a robust virtual health suite providing solutions for non-emergency illnesses, general care, mental health concerns, dental care and pet health advice.

Health In Tech, an Insurtech platform company, delivers a marketplace designed to create customized healthcare plan solutions while streamlining processes through vertical integration, process simplification and automation. Health In Tech offers a variety of ancillary products to health insurance brokers and their business customers.

Through this new collaboration, Health In Tech's eDIYBS quoting platform will now include three DialCare telehealth products: Virtual Primary Care, Therapy and Psychiatry.

Elevating Enhanced Benefit Solutions

"We're excited to join forces with Health In Tech to bring our telehealth solutions to more employers throughout the nation," DialCare Senior Vice President Becca Bean said. "With the evolving healthcare landscape, many companies are left seeking benefits to keep pace with employee demand. Our virtual health products are designed to enhance benefits offerings, helping employers remain competitive in an employee-driven market."

DialCare's virtual health products are a pivotal part of the nontraditional benefit solutions offered through the Careington family of companies.

"DialCare is committed to improving affordable access to care for our clients and members across the nation," DialCare CEO Stewart Sweda said. "This new partnership with Health In Tech aims to broaden accessibility of our modern solutions for brokers, TPAs and more, helping employers provide enriched benefits for their employees' health and wellness."

"This powerful synergy offers groups from 10+ lives with DialCare's accessible telemedicine offerings seamlessly through Health In Tech's eDIYBS quoting technology," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "This collaboration adds to our mission of meeting diverse health needs efficiently and affordably."

For more information on DialCare's suite of products available to organizations of any size or industry and individual consumers, please visit DialCare.com.

About DialCare

DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit DialCare.com (http://www.dialcare.com/).

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Health In Tech's Use of Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

Contact
Jamie Saunders
***@careington.com
Email:***@careington.com
Tags:Telehealth
Industry:Health
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
