News By Tag
* Ceo
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
DialCare Announces New Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda
Former Chief Revenue Officer of DialCare® is appointed new CEO.
By: DialCare
Sweda is a highly respected leader with more than 30 years at the Careington companies, including more than more than two decades as a C-suite executive. In his former role as Chief Revenue Officer, he directly led and developed the high-performance sales and retention unit, marketing and corporate communications, global sales and business development, strategic markets and partnerships, dental network operations and in-house provider solutions. As an integral and influential leader across the Careington companies, Sweda was instrumental in growing Careington's coveted PPO and discount dental networks, and his leadership directly contributed to the exponential growth and development of all Careington companies and brands with a focus on helping to shape their niche space in today's evolving benefits market. Sweda's extensive experience and in-depth expertise in the health and wellness benefits space give him the product knowledge, market awareness and strategic, visionary leadership that contribute to Careington's ongoing growth and success.
"I am honored to lead the Careington family of companies as CEO," said Sweda. "I've worked with Barbara my entire career, during which time she has been a tremendous leader that has helped forge an amazing path for our companies and brands. Working closely together, our collaborative leadership and shared innovative vision have significantly contributed to helping Careington become a reputable leader in the health and wellness benefits space. I look forward to serving as CEO and working alongside our many talented teams to pave the way for continued growth and success for our many companies and brands, ensuring we continually support our valued clients, partners, providers and members with the same standard of service excellence the Careington companies are known for."
With Fasola and Sweda serving together at the helm of the company in their respective C-suite positions, the Careington companies achieved many milestones, including contributing to the passage of groundbreaking legislation for the industry; propelling non-insured products to become some of the fastest growing health care benefits in the market today; and evolving the Careington company client base to include carriers, TPAs, employers of all sizes, associations, unions, school systems and more. They were also instrumental in expanding our industry-best product portfolio to include more than 150 high-value and in-demand products and services; establishing the Careington companies as a go-to niche, single-source product and service solution; and helping to launch a virtual healthcare affiliate company that continues to experience significant growth across the innovative virtual care solutions it offers.
"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of DialCare," said Fasola. "I am extremely proud of the achievements we have all made together. It has been an amazing journey to see the Careington companies grow from our humble beginnings in 1979 to an organization of more than 500 employees, 30 million members, two corporate headquarter campuses, four affiliate companies and nearly a dozen brands. Stewart's more than three decades of service, demonstrated track record of driving results and commitment to fostering innovation have proven he is the perfect selection for CEO."
Sweda's transition to CEO is effective immediately, and in this new capacity, he will continue to lead the Careington companies to new heights and even greater successes in the future.
About DialCare
DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions through dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry through licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com. (http://www.dialcare.com/
Contacts:
Jeremy Hedrick
President
jeremyh@dialcare.com
(833) 640-3425 ext. 5000
Jamie Saunders
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
jamies@dialcare.com
(833) 640-3425 ext. 2902
Media Contact
Jamie Saunders
jamies@dialcare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse