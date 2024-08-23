Follow on Google News
DialCare Delivers Superior Service and Speed-to-Market Telehealth Solutions
DialCare delivers innovative virtual care programs designed to elevate benefits offerings.
DialCare, affiliate company of benefits leader Careington International Corporation, entered the telehealth space in 2017 with its first solution, Urgent Care, a traditional telehealth service which provides 24/7/365 access to quality care through a national network of licensed, fully credentialed physicians. Today, DialCare offers a robust suite of virtual care products that provide modern solutions for non-emergency illnesses, general care, mental health concerns, dental care and pet health advice.
Leveraging Careington's 45+ years of expertise in the health care benefits industry, DialCare is well-positioned to deliver full-scale administration and support to its growing client base. With an in-house project management team that oversees all facets of implementation, DialCare ensures a quick and seamless end-to-end process. Upon program launch, a dedicated account manager serves as a daily contact to oversee ongoing success through continuous communication, custom reporting and analytics and strategic recommendations for program enhancements. DialCare also has agency-style marketing and corporate communications teams that collaborate with clients to develop a variety of customized print and digital communications designed to drive awareness, education and utilization of clients' telehealth programs.
DialCare is committed to providing all members with the support they need to successfully access quality, convenient and affordable care. In addition to a U.S.-based Customer Care team available for 24/7 assistance with inquiries, provider searches, appointment scheduling and more, DialCare also has a user-friendly telehealth platform for an enhanced customer experience.
Any of DialCare's virtual care products are available as both employee benefits and direct-to-consumer offerings and can be implemented as standalone or bundled solutions.
For more information about DialCare's telehealth solutions, visit DialCare.com (https://www.dialcare.com/
About DialCare
DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit DialCare.com (http://www.dialcare.com/
