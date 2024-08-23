Follow on Google News
DialCare Announces New Chief Information Officer
By: DialCare
Mr. Mustoe brings with him more than 25 years of experience as a seasoned technology leader in a wide variety of industries, including health care, biotechnology, telecommunications, hospitality and more. Prior to joining DialCare, he served as the chief information officer of a publicly traded biotech company and led his IT team to help springboard decades of research into commercial success. During his time in this role, his accomplishments include launching customer-facing, cloud-hosted analytic software and creating an IT culture that attracts and retains talented team members. With a passion for fueling technological innovation and expertise delivering high-volume health care solutions, customer-oriented technology and world-class cybersecurity protection, Mr. Mustoe, supported by a tenured IT team, will ensure DialCare stays ahead of the technology curve.
"It is a privilege to join the leadership team of DialCare and the Careington family of companies," said Mr. Mustoe. "With DialCare's talented IT team and proven track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, I am excited to bring my industry experience and lead them through the coming years."
"Anthony's extensive experience in health care benefits and other key industries make him a perfect choice for CIO," said DialCare CEO Stewart Sweda. "We are excited to lean on his relevant expertise to help propel our growing companies into a technology-centric future."
Mr. Mustoe joins a growing, highly-experienced executive leadership team. In 2023, tenured DialCare leaders Jeremy Hedrick and Amanda Rinker Horton were elevated to C-Suite positions. For more than two decades, Mr. Hedrick, who now serves as chief operations officer, has contributed to many aspects of the strategic growth and overall direction of DialCare and affiliate companies. He previously served as president of DialCare. Mrs. Horton, who has acted as DialCare's general counsel since 2010, has been promoted to chief compliance officer and general counsel. She also serves as the chair of the Compliance Committee, in which she oversees the compliance department to ensure all data and security protocols are achieved. Additionally, Jolene Hersch was promoted to senior vice president of human resources after joining DialCare as vice president in 2022, demonstrating her impressive contributions to the HR team and employees across the company.
"DialCare is proud to have so many accomplished and talented leaders grow in their respective capacities,"
About DialCare
DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit DialCare.com (http://www.dialcare.com/
