®Grammy Award Winner Alex Cuba releases new single titled "Tiempo Para Vivir"

-- ®Grammy Award-winning artist, Alex Cuba releases brand new music coinciding with an extensive U.S. tour.Cuban/Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba announces the release oflatest single, off his upcoming album set for release later this fall.emphasizes the great importance of self love, and why we should practice it in our daily lives, now more than ever. With joy and optimism Alex Cuba shares this existential message, employing the language of mathematics in word play that has the listener adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing to show that while our actions might at times feel small, in the end they equate to a life fully lived. Slick horn arrangements and upbeat rhythms set the perfect spring time groove and all in all inspire the listener to live life in the present, taking the reins of our own existence.The lyric video, created by young Canadian artist, Craig Renaud, uses a journal to affirm the positive and transform the everyday challenges of life. Count your blessings and multiply your joy by adding it all up to self assured choices, taking power back into your life.April 2 - Decatur, GAApril 3 - Birmingham, ABApril 4 - La Grange, GAApril 5 - Cary, NCApril 10 - Mexico City, MXApril 24 - St Albert, ABApril 26 - New Westminster, BCMay 10 – Columbia, SCMay 17 - Salt Lake City, UTMay 21 - Denver, COMay24 - Colorado Springs, COJune 24 - Victoria, BCJune 27 - Aspen, COJune 29 - Ann Arbor, MIJuly 12 - Vienna, VAAug 8 - Fernie, BCwww.alexcuba.com for ticket linksAlex Cuba's U.S. Tour ------At the heart of his ability to charm anything that breathes is Alex's mastery of a deeper, more important language. The dude speaks joy. And it doesn't't matter if it's Tito Puente joy or Stevie Wonder joy; it's contagious. It shines through songs he's co-written with Nelly Furtado and Jason Mraz. It's the north star of his compositions.Wherever his songs start their journey–in the land of lust, deep affection, or even melancholy–they know where they're headed. Their path leads to a deep, shimmering gladness that everyone wishes was their native tongue. It's this undeniable exuberance, expressed with masterful musicianship that has catapulted Alex to the highest levels of global critical acclaim. It's what led this fiercely independent artist to over 20 awards and nominations to his name, including 2 Juno awards, 4 Latin Grammys, and a 2022 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album.Just like his songs elicit "" from audiences without a translator, they woo critics without a middleman. The magic he makes with melody and rhythm can't be held back. Because in the end, whether in times of trouble or celebration, people everywhere want to go where Alex's songs are going: to an unconditional sense of home, belonging, and bliss.Though raised in the small Cuban town of Artemisa, an agricultural processing hub surrounded by farmland, a bumpy hours long drive from the isolated island nation's capital, Alex Cuba's artistry is as far-flung as the place he has settled and lived for over fifteen years: Smithers, BC, Canada, a tinier, even more remote town a full day's drive from Vancouver through practically untouched North American Wilderness. His music at once incorporates his roots and is a unique amalgam of styles, having collaborated with artists ranging from Jason Mraz to Ron Sexsmith and Nelly Furtado; and bringing together melodies, pop-soul hooks, and rock chords in songs that may seem to bear little resemblance to traditional Cuban form.Alex carries his Cuba within, incorporating subtle jazz influences gained from his early years as a bass player in Cuba. His tasteful, sophisticated chords and lyrics express his poetry in an undeniably Cuban way. His growing body of work defines a unique musical place in the Latin diaspora.Established in 2005, Caracol Records was founded in response to the trade restrictions placed on Cuba, which extended to Cuban citizens. Though already living in Canada, Alex's debut album was unable to be licensed to a major label, leading to the establishment of his imprint responsible for releasing all of his work from 2007 onward.https://www.alexcuba.com/