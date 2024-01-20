Follow on Google News
OSCR360 Desktop Software Version 2024.199.0 Released
By: L-Tron
OSCR360 Desktop Software Version 2024.199.0 includes the following new features:
- Users can update their OSCR360 Tablet via the desktop software.
The OSCR360 system includes both a Capture Kit and Desktop Software. Users will now be able to control OSCR360 tablet updates through their Desktop Software.
- Users will be able to adjust the transparency of each POI (Point of Interest).
POIs allow users to link digital evidence, such as photos, audio, video files, and documents, directly to a 360-degree OSCR image. This indicates where digital evidence was discovered during an investigation and provides additional context to the scene.
- Users will be able to view all advanced mode meta-data within the software.
Advanced mode gives photographers the option to manually adjust the OSCR360 camera settings, such as aperture settings, exposure, and white balance. Now, this meta-date can be easily viewed within the OSCR360 desktop software.
More about OSCR360
The OSCR360 system was created for crime, crash (https://www.l-
At the scene, the user-friendly OSCR360 system captures, stores, and organizes comprehensive 360-degree spherical images. Then, using the desktop software, investigators and prosecutors incorporate each piece of digital evidence into the 360-degree images, creating a powerful virtual walkthrough of the scene.
By keeping their maintenance plans up-to-date, OSCR360 users can access regular software updates and receive uninterrupted access to L-Tron's support team, day or night. OSCR360 was built, and continues to be updated, by L-Tron's in-house team of software developers and product engineers. New and improved features of OSCR360 reflect the combined voices of public safety customers nationwide.
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. OSCR360 was developed in-house by L-Tron's team of engineers, who collaborated closely with investigators, prosecutors, and jurors to develop the patented system. Our mission is to understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
