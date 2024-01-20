 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Software Release
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

OSCR360 Desktop Software Version 2024.199.0 Released

By: L-Tron
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jan. 25, 2024 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce the release of a desktop software update for the patented OSCR360 system. Software update version 2024.199.0 is now live and available to all OSCR360 users. Current OSCR360 users will be prompted to install the update upon login. All new OSCR360 units will ship with version 199.

OSCR360 Desktop Software Version 2024.199.0 includes the following new features:

- Users can update their OSCR360 Tablet via the desktop software.
The OSCR360 system includes both a Capture Kit and Desktop Software. Users will now be able to control OSCR360 tablet updates through their Desktop Software.

- Users will be able to adjust the transparency of each POI (Point of Interest).
POIs allow users to link digital evidence, such as photos, audio, video files, and documents, directly to a 360-degree OSCR image. This indicates where digital evidence was discovered during an investigation and provides additional context to the scene.

- Users will be able to view all advanced mode meta-data within the software.
Advanced mode gives photographers the option to manually adjust the OSCR360 camera settings, such as aperture settings, exposure, and white balance. Now, this meta-date can be easily viewed within the OSCR360 desktop software.

More about OSCR360

The OSCR360 system was created for crime, crash (https://www.l-tron.com/OSCR360-crash-reconstruction), and fire investigation (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-arson-investigation) and prosecution, as well as for emergency preparedness and public safety training.

At the scene, the user-friendly OSCR360 system captures, stores, and organizes comprehensive 360-degree spherical images. Then, using the desktop software, investigators and prosecutors incorporate each piece of digital evidence into the 360-degree images, creating a powerful virtual walkthrough of the scene.

By keeping their maintenance plans up-to-date, OSCR360 users can access regular software updates and receive uninterrupted access to L-Tron's support team, day or night. OSCR360 was built, and continues to be updated, by L-Tron's in-house team of software developers and product engineers. New and improved features of OSCR360 reflect the combined voices of public safety customers nationwide.

About L-Tron

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. OSCR360 was developed in-house by L-Tron's team of engineers, who collaborated closely with investigators, prosecutors, and jurors to develop the patented system. Our mission is to understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Software Release
Industry:Technology
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jan 25, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share