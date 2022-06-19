News By Tag
L-Tron granted patent for OSCR360 spherical imaging technology
By: L-Tron
OSCR360 is a multi-faceted crime scene investigation tool, created from the voice of law enforcement, for law enforcement. Designed for use at crime, crash, and fire scenes, OSCR was developed to capture entire scenes in minutes, preserve and organize critical evidence, present it clearly, and ultimately close cases with convictions. In the courtroom, OSCR is a powerful tool that enables the jury to see the crime scene and how each piece of evidence is tied to the case. This newly patented technology is particularly impactful across public safety markets, including law enforcement, fire investigation, and environmental conservation.
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
