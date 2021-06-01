News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron Named "Supplies Specialist" by Global Leader Zebra Technologies
By: L-Tron
As a New York State business for over 40 years, L-Tron specializes in serving the healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, retail, and warehousing industries, specifically in the areas of automation and data capture. Zebra has referred numerous customers to L-Tron's experienced team over the years, including a multi-state medical equipment rental company in need of a durable barcode labeling solution, a local manufacturing company requiring the tiniest printed circuit barcode (PCB) labels, and a wide variety of businesses in between.
"At L-Tron, we collaborate closely with our customers and ask the right questions to precisely identify their area(s) of need," says L-Tron President, Trevor DiMarco. "Whether a client is in need of a simple barcode label order or a large-scale process overhaul, L-Tron is here to help. Our team is known in the industry for our experience and knowledgeable recommendations, as well as for our above-and-beyond level of customer service. The team's collective goal is the success of our clients – and it shows."
Both L-Tron (https://www.L-
Zebra, a global leader in industrial technology, maintains thousands of patents and a world-class engineering team. Zebra Certified Supplies have been designed and meticulously tested for quality and performance. They ensure smooth operations with longer printhead lifespan, by preventing printer jams, and producing high-quality, readable labels for virtually every application.
ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of ZIH Corp. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing
***@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse