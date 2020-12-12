 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Circadence Provides Cybersecurity Training Platform to Increase Canada's Cybersecurity Workforce

Circadence forms a strategic alliance with BCIT to increase student's cybersecurity skills and workforce readiness
By:
 
 
Project Ares by Circadence
Project Ares by Circadence
BOULDER, Colo. - Dec. 16, 2020 - PRLog -- Circadence Corporation (https://circadence.com/demo/), a market leader in cybersecurity readiness, is joining forces with British Columbia Institute of Technology ( (https://www.bcit.ca/)BCIT) to provide students with hands-on  cybersecurity training to help work-ready skills.

"We are honored to align with BCIT to help their students gain hands-on practice of real cyber concepts and tools, ultimately contributing to the reduction of the global industry talent shortage and  increasing their competency and confidence as they enter the workforce upon graduation," said Michael Moniz, CEO and Co-Founder of Circadence. "We hope the gamified cyber ranges in Project Ares excite and intrigue BCIT students so much that they passionately and proactively pursue a career in cybersecurity as life-long learners of the discipline."

The need for partnerships like this is great since the Information Communications Technology Council of Canada report states approximately 50,000 cybersecurity practitioners and support staff will be needed by 2023. The cybersecurity job shortage continues to be a global-wide concern. To help overcome this issue, Circadence will provide cyber training and education tools in its cyber range platform Project Ares to help students learn cyber skills and test their knowledge. This strategic alliance between Circadence and BCIT will enable collaboration with leading industry experts to develop a one-of-a-kind cybersecurity learning experience that effectively prepares students for a career in cyber.

"Cyber training is only effective if students are able to gain the right skills and knowledge they need to apply it to real-world scenarios on the job," said Steve Wilson, Director, BCIT Centre for Digital Transformation. "This partnership with Circadence will create an applied learning environment for students to learn from industry experts and to begin solving real-world problems before they graduate. These applied, industry-focused training opportunities are critical to building Canada's cybersecurity talent."

This strategic alliance will enable BCIT students to access cybersecurity resources and participate in networking opportunities such as:

·         Free registration to the world's first global hacking competition CyberLympics (https://www.cyberlympics.org/) and the Hacker Halted (https://www.hackerhalted.com/) Cybersecurity Conference.

·         Access to the Circadence cyber-ranges in Project Ares – a hands-on cyber learning environment that simulates on-the-job experience

"Faced with a global cyber security talent shortage and an influx of breaches that cause millions of dollars in damages, businesses are changing how they approach cyber security learning and are looking to workforce development partners within academia to stay ahead of imminent threats," said Laurie Webb, Director, Global Partnerships, Circadence. "The strategic alliance between Circadence and BCIT demonstrates a partnership between industry leaders that transcends international borders to address the global cyber security workforce challenges and develop highly skilled professionals who can combat malicious attackers to keep businesses safe."

About Circadence
Circadence is dedicated to cyber training and education. Powered by a culture of innovation and the continuously evolving cyber landscape, Circadence provides virtual cyber range solutions to help students and seasoned cybersecurity professionals embrace a new way to train and develop their cyber security skills and competencies. Through the use of gamification and active hands-on cyber learning, students and infosec professionals can enjoy skill acquisition and maturation that is relevant to specific industry needs. Circadence is committed to immersive learning so institutions, organizations and students can make continuous cyber security learning a habitual part of their learning and readiness objectives. https://circadence.com

About British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)
For more than 50 years, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (https://www.bcit.ca/) has been training the experts, innovators, and professionals who shape our economy – across BC and around the world. With five campuses and over 50,000 students enrolled each year, BCIT is one of BC's largest post-secondary institutes. Through its unique applied education model, students gain the technical skills, real-world experience, and problem-solving ability needed to embrace complexity and to lead innovation in a rapidly changing workforce. The BCIT curriculum is developed through close consultation with industry and delivered by instructors who have direct, hands-on experience in their fields.

Contact
Circadence
***@circadence.com
End
Email:***@circadence.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity
Industry:Technology
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Circadence Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Dec 16, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share