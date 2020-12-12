News By Tag
Circadence Provides Cybersecurity Training Platform to Increase Canada's Cybersecurity Workforce
Circadence forms a strategic alliance with BCIT to increase student's cybersecurity skills and workforce readiness
"We are honored to align with BCIT to help their students gain hands-on practice of real cyber concepts and tools, ultimately contributing to the reduction of the global industry talent shortage and increasing their competency and confidence as they enter the workforce upon graduation,"
The need for partnerships like this is great since the Information Communications Technology Council of Canada report states approximately 50,000 cybersecurity practitioners and support staff will be needed by 2023. The cybersecurity job shortage continues to be a global-wide concern. To help overcome this issue, Circadence will provide cyber training and education tools in its cyber range platform Project Ares to help students learn cyber skills and test their knowledge. This strategic alliance between Circadence and BCIT will enable collaboration with leading industry experts to develop a one-of-a-kind cybersecurity learning experience that effectively prepares students for a career in cyber.
"Cyber training is only effective if students are able to gain the right skills and knowledge they need to apply it to real-world scenarios on the job," said Steve Wilson, Director, BCIT Centre for Digital Transformation. "This partnership with Circadence will create an applied learning environment for students to learn from industry experts and to begin solving real-world problems before they graduate. These applied, industry-focused training opportunities are critical to building Canada's cybersecurity talent."
This strategic alliance will enable BCIT students to access cybersecurity resources and participate in networking opportunities such as:
· Free registration to the world's first global hacking competition CyberLympics (https://www.cyberlympics.org/
· Access to the Circadence cyber-ranges in Project Ares – a hands-on cyber learning environment that simulates on-the-job experience
"Faced with a global cyber security talent shortage and an influx of breaches that cause millions of dollars in damages, businesses are changing how they approach cyber security learning and are looking to workforce development partners within academia to stay ahead of imminent threats," said Laurie Webb, Director, Global Partnerships, Circadence. "The strategic alliance between Circadence and BCIT demonstrates a partnership between industry leaders that transcends international borders to address the global cyber security workforce challenges and develop highly skilled professionals who can combat malicious attackers to keep businesses safe."
About Circadence
Circadence is dedicated to cyber training and education. Powered by a culture of innovation and the continuously evolving cyber landscape, Circadence provides virtual cyber range solutions to help students and seasoned cybersecurity professionals embrace a new way to train and develop their cyber security skills and competencies. Through the use of gamification and active hands-on cyber learning, students and infosec professionals can enjoy skill acquisition and maturation that is relevant to specific industry needs. Circadence is committed to immersive learning so institutions, organizations and students can make continuous cyber security learning a habitual part of their learning and readiness objectives. https://circadence.com
About British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)
For more than 50 years, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (https://www.bcit.ca/)
