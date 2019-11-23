News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Veterans Undergo Cybersecurity Training on Circadence's Project Ares in New Divergence Academy Course
Cyber learning gets gamified to enhance skill-building for prospective security professionals and veterans entering the workforce
The Cybersecurity Professional Penetration Tester program, offered by Texas-based Divergence Academy, is a 10 week-long course that will provide up to 16 veterans an immersive experience in penetration testing, ethical hacking and security analysis. The new course comes at an opportune time when the unemployment rate of veterans across the country ranges from 1.4% to 6.5% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (https://www.bls.gov/
Divergence course instructors are experts who have direct experience working in the cybersecurity field. They're leveraging Project Ares to bring the classroom to life with emulated networks and learning about real-world cyber threats. During the course, veterans will build offensive and defensive skills through cyber exercises in Project Ares as they gain hands-on experience mitigating cyber attacks. The lessons within Project Ares are based on specific job roles and industries, enabling veterans to attain the knowledge they need to secure a job in the growing and lucrative cyber industry. Examples of cyber jobs students can prepare for include cyber defense analyst, penetration tester, information security analyst, IT security consultant, forensic computer analyst, and many more.
"We're elated about this new pathway to provide veterans specific training to help them land a job in the cybersecurity field," said Sravan Ankaraju, Founder of Divergence Academy. "We're grateful to work with Circadence and provide our students access to immersive learning platforms like Project Ares that not only gives them a thorough, in-depth education needed for the industry, but also makes learning cyber fun."
Project Ares supports a cyber professional's learning journey from teaching basic concepts to complex cyber incident response. Users can build foundational cyber skills like forensics and scripting within the platform's battle rooms, then practice offensive and defensive strategy alongside peers in the platform's mission exercises.
"A career is cybersecurity is a great option for veterans," said Keenan Skelly, VP of Global Partnerships and Security Evangelist. "Veterans bring forth a unique approach to solving today's cyber challenges and the industry really needs that diversity of thought and skill to stop today's adversaries and protect enterprises."
For more information about Project Ares visit www.circadence.com. For more information on the new course, or Divergence Academy, visit www.divergenceacademy.com.
About Circadence
Circadence Corporation is a market leader in next-generation cybersecurity readiness. Powered by a culture of innovation and the demands of an evolving cyber landscape, Circadence offers award-winning cyber range solutions and cybersecurity learning platforms, running on Microsoft Azure, that leverage artificial intelligence and custom content to address critical security challenges for enterprise, government and academic institutions. Circadence's solutions deliver persistent, immersive and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. For more information, visit www.circadence.com.
About Divergence Academy
In its 5th year of operation Divergence Academy has trained more than 2200 data professionals of leading enterprise and consulting companies both on campus and at corporate training centers. Divergence Academy delivers quality education through blended learning and flipped classroom models to prepare students in high demand technical disciplines such as Data Science, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Cybersecurity and more. For more information on the new course, or Divergence Academy, visit www.divergenceacademy.com.
Contact
Circadence Corporation
***@circadence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse