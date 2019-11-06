News By Tag
Closing the Gender Gap in Cybersecurity: Circadence Provides Training to 100 Women in 100 Days
Inteligenca and Circadence join forces to increase cyber workforce diversity, providing fast-tracked, hands-on cyber learning to aspiring professionals
"We are thrilled to be involved in a program with Inteligenca to provide women an increased level of cyber skills to prepare them for a future career in cybersecurity,"
Inteligenca (https://leadmind.inteligenca.com/
The International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) reported world-wide employment in the cybersecurity field would need to grow by 89% to meet security requirements (https://www.isc2.org/
The 100 Women 100 Days Program addresses some industry-wide cybersecurity issues like the gender gap and talent shortage. The program is designed from a hiring managers perspective so participants can prepare to enter the cyber workforce with confidence and competency, minimizing the skills gap and diversifying the predominantly male-populated industry. Unlike other programs, 100 Women in 100 Days includes training for desired industry certifications, so students can hit the ground running on day one of employment. It will offer hands-on workshops facilitated by local cybersecurity experts, giving students the opportunity to get a firsthand understanding of what is expected knowledge in a real cyber job. The 100 Women in 100 Days Cybersecurity Career Accelerator Program will provide a comfortable environment for female students to learn and advance in cyber skills at a higher rate than if they were in the class setting. This female-focused learning environment also benefits companies that are strategically hiring more women technologists, as studies have shown they perform better than their male counterparts in similar positions.
"We are very excited to partner with Circadence because of its platform's ability to provide additional simulated hands-on experience to our program's participants,"
The goal of Circadence's Project Ares (https://circadence.com/
ABOUT CIRCADENCE
Circadence® Corporation is a market leader in next-generation cybersecurity education and training. Powered by a culture of innovation and the demands of an evolving cyber landscape, Circadence offers cyber range solutions and cybersecurity training platforms that leverage artificial intelligence and custom content to address critical security challenges for enterprise, government, and academic institutions. Circadence's Project Ares solution delivers persistent, immersive and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. Circadence is a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more information, visit www.circadence.com.
