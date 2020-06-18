News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Circadence® Launches New Channel Partner Program
The program was born out of the market demands and challenges currently facing the cybersecurity community, namely the shortage of skilled professionals who seek hands-on training to keep pace with evolving threats. Circadence has responded to these dynamic challenges by delivering its award-winning gamified training and learning platform, Project Ares®. The online cyber range learning solution helps cyber operators build and advance in skills and competencies. The virtual range environment exercises are reflective of today's cyberattacks so organizations can better prepare their cyber workforce. These cybersecurity challenges, coupled with a need for remote learning and work-from-home mandates, are touching enterprise, government and higher education customers, and is changing their approach to learning and how they ensure cyber security professionals are positioned for success. In this environment, partners are critical to delivering a superior customer experience through a deep understanding of Circadence 's product and the cybersecurity landscape.
Recognizing the importance of partners to Circadence's growth strategy, the program offers partners a clear path to success in serving their customers with Circadence's Project Ares platform. Partners have the flexibility to sell three subscription solutions, either monthly or annually, in ways that best meet the cybersecurity learning and training needs of their customers. Partners in the Circadence partner program will enjoy industry-leading benefits, such as margin-rich incentives, recurring revenue on renewals, deep discounts on internal licenses, access to sales enablement tools and co-branded marketing materials, and alignment with field channel sales teams and support services.
"Our partners are core to everything we do and a critical part of Circadence's overall SaaS growth strategy," said Wesley Knee, VP of Marketing and Creative Services. "This program demonstrates our commitment to the channel. This is more than a one-time investment. It is an on-going effort through strategic, collaborative relationships to ensure mutual success by creating better customer experiences and driving greater global adoption of the Project Ares cybersecurity platform. We look forward to working closely with our partners and mutually growing our business."
The program is designed to address the on-going evolution of the cybersecurity landscape, and partner SaaS business models. It aims to drive increased partner profitability by rewarding partners for investing in strategic cybersecurity focus areas, while building on the partner's business expertise.
Additional Resources:
Partner Program (https://marketing.circadence.com/
ABOUT CIRCADENCE
Circadence® Corporation is a market leader in next-generation cybersecurity education and training. Powered by a culture of innovation and the demands of an evolving cyber landscape, Circadence offers cyber range solutions and cybersecurity training platforms that leverage artificial intelligence and custom content to address critical security challenges for enterprise, government, and academic institutions. Circadence's solutions deliver persistent, immersive and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. Circadence is a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more information, visit www.circadence.com.
Media Contact
Korisa Highfield
***@circadence.com
9702155544
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse