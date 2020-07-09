News By Tag
Circadence Wins Silver and Bronze Awards for NexAgent from International Serious Play Awards
First-person interactive cyber learning prototype signals potential for future hands-on training
NexAgent uses first-person video game design whereby the player takes on the perspective of an operator, tasked with investigating common network challenges
The first-person playing experience in NexAgent is supported by core networking and security curriculum topics whereby concepts such as network segmentation and hardening and safety are addressed. The gaming structure in NexAgent
A player can accomplish learning objectives in NexAgent
"We are thrilled NexAgent has been recognized as a viable and inventive learning solution for students and cyber professionals to build network security skills in a fun and engaging way," said Wes Knee, Vice President of Marketing and Creative at Circadence. "Learning complex topics like network security, doesn't have to be a struggle. This award recognition helps validate Circadence's commitment to the effectiveness of gamification and learning and shows just how attainable cyber knowledge can be."
Serious Play Award judges received access to the games to meticulously evaluate each entry. The award program reviews each digital game entry and recognizes outstanding games developed for education or training in business, government/military, healthcare, museums, K-12, and higher education.
NexAgent is foundational to the continued content and design explorations happening with Circadence's flagship product, Project Ares. Circadence gamified training platforms like Project Ares signifies the potential for immersive learning to gain widespread adoption in the cybersecurity training sector. It also serves as inspiration for future training exercises that are being developed by Circadence. You can see the demo of NexAgent and Project Ares here (https://www.circadence.com/
About Circadence
Circadence Corporation is a market leader in next-generation cybersecurity readiness. Powered by a culture of innovation and the demands of an evolving cyber landscape, Circadence offers cyber range solutions and cybersecurity learning platforms, running on Microsoft Azure, that leverage custom content to address critical security challenges for enterprise, government, and academic institutions. Circadence's solutions deliver persistent, immersive and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. Circadence is also a Microsoft
Contact
Circadence
***@circadence.com
