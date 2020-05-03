News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rochester SMB Makes Sizable Contributions to COVID-19 Efforts
By: L-Tron
L-Tron Contributions to COVID-19 Fight
L-Tron, headquartered in Victor NY, is a New York SMB (small to medium-sized business) in the technology industry. For L-Tron's owners, Gayle and RAD DeRose, service and quality excellence have always been top priority. Now that "business as usual" has drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-owners of L-Tron quickly adjusted typical operations, while the Company's commitment to their clients remains the same.
L-Tron is as an essential business as defined by New York State Executive Order 202.6, vital to both the critical healthcare and public safety supply chains. In the healthcare sector, L-Tron Engineers supply custom-configured components for seamless integration into mobile x-ray machines and antibody blood analyzing tests, both of which are used for Covid-19 diagnosis, treatment, and study by medical professionals. In the public sector, the company's 4910LR driver's license reader https://www.l-
Read the full article on L-Tron's contributions to the fight against COVID-19 here: https://www.l-
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
julianne.pangal@
585-383-0050 x115
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse