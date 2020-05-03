 
Rochester SMB Makes Sizable Contributions to COVID-19 Efforts

By: L-Tron
 
 
L-Tron staff practicing social distancing
L-Tron staff practicing social distancing
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - May 8, 2020 - PRLog -- While big businesses and major corporations have received attention for COVID-19 efforts and the economic impacts of the pandemic, small/medium businesses (SMBs) are quietly proving to be integral behind the scenes. One local SMB, L-Tron, discusses the balancing act of delivering quality and service excellence, supporting critical healthcare and law enforcement efforts, and exceeding recommended safety practices for its internal team members, as an essential NYS business.

L-Tron Contributions to COVID-19 Fight

L-Tron, headquartered in Victor NY, is a New York SMB (small to medium-sized business) in the technology industry. For L-Tron's owners, Gayle and RAD DeRose, service and quality excellence have always been top priority. Now that "business as usual" has drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-owners of L-Tron quickly adjusted typical operations, while the Company's commitment to their clients remains the same.

L-Tron is as an essential business as defined by New York State Executive Order 202.6, vital to both the critical healthcare and public safety supply chains. In the healthcare sector, L-Tron Engineers supply custom-configured components for seamless integration into mobile x-ray machines and antibody blood analyzing tests, both of which are used for Covid-19 diagnosis, treatment, and study by medical professionals. In the public sector, the company's 4910LR driver's license reader https://www.l-tron.com/4910LR-demo and OSCR360 crime scene processing technology enables law enforcement agencies to fulfill public safety responsibilities while prioritizing officer safety and efficiency.

Read the full article on L-Tron's contributions to the fight against COVID-19 here: https://www.l-tron.com/l-tron-makes-covid-19-efforts-behind-the-scenes/


About L-Tron

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
julianne.pangal@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
