OSCR360 Improves Police Safety During COVID-19
COVID-19 has affected these agencies, forcing them to adjust their scheduling, their consumption of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and how they process scenes.
Crimes ARE still happening. Investigators need to respond to scenes. In some instances (such as domestic violence cases) crimes are on the rise. L-Tron is proud to offer OSCR360, a tool that keeps officers healthy (and safer) during COVID-19 calls. The 360-degree capture kit & desktop software assists officers in capturing, documenting and organizing evidence - quickly and efficiently. This limits exposure at the scene, limits the consumption of valuable PPE, and makes decontamination of equipment easy.
Limit Officer exposure at the scene
Officers want to get in and get out of crime scenes fast. OSCR360 can capture a scene in under 5 seconds, and documents a house in under 15 minutes.
Agencies send one officer in to capture overall photos of each room, then they review the images with command staff outside. Only one Officer is required to enter the scene. Afterwards, each officer views the images instantly on the OSCR360 Tablet, reducing their exposure to biological threats. Users are able to pan from floor to ceiling and in 360-degrees, ensuring that no evidence is missed.
OSCR is no stranger to biological threats. The system has been used at multiple scenes including a fire investigation involving MRSA.
Limit overall consumption of PPE
The use of PPE has become necessary when responding to any type of scene. PPE has been limited throughout the country, since mass supplies of protective gear are needed across many industries - medical personnel, Police Officers, First Responders and essential employees require protection.
Currently, the CDC recommends the following PPE (https://www.cdc.gov/
With OSCR360, only one Officer is sent into the scene, saving valuable masks, gowns & gloves for others.
Decontamination of OSCR360 equipment is easy
With the OSCR360 add-on rain kit, decontamination of the capture kit is easy. The rain kit includes an additional camera and protective tube-shaped covering (L-Tron calls it the rain tube) to transport the OSCR system into any scene. The rain tube simply screws onto the OSCR tripod, covering and protecting the 360-degree camera. Just wipe down the outside of the tube once removed from the scene. There is no need to expose equipment directly to any biological threat or hazardous material. The rain tube has assisted Officers in many scenarios including; hazardous waste/dumping investigations, Meth lab discoveries, still wet (and dripping) fire scenes and more.
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
