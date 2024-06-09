Follow on Google News
The L-Tron team returns from the 2024 IACP Technology Conference in Charlotte, NC
By: L-Tron
Team member Ben Peay shared, "It was inspiring to meet so many 4910LR users from all over the country and hear about what a positive difference our product has made in their day-to-day roadside tasks. As a company, we talk all the time about helping our clients perform their duties efficiently, and to be able to hear so many success stories was a reminder that our products are making a huge difference!"
L-Tron Solutions
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader and Magnetic Mount were purpose-built for patrol vehicles based on Officer feedback. With the 4910LR, Officers can efficiently scan and auto-populate the data from driver's licenses and vehicle registration barcodes. This allows users to generate error-free citations and reports at traffic stops and collisions.
With OSCR360, agencies efficiently capture, store, organize, and present the details and evidence from a scene. A completed OSCR360 project provides a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene, providing context and clarity to viewers.
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from their input and feedback. We proudly support the law enforcement community through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because, "Your Success is our Purpose."
For more information on the IACP, please visit: About IACP | International Association of Chiefs of Police (theiacp.org)
