OSCR360 featured at NYS Police FIU exhibit at the NY State Fair for Second Year

By: L-Tron
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Sept. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce that the patented OSCR360 System has returned for a second year to the Great New York State Fair. The Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) of the New York State Police is displaying a mock crime scene, which features OSCR360 technology, for fairgoers to view and learn from.

The L-Tron Team loaned the NYS Police several OSCR360 cameras, a poster, and enlarged QR codes for fairgoers to scan and discover more about OSCR360. NYS Police are a longtime OSCR360 customer, consistently using OSCR360 to assist in crime scene investigation and keeping NY communities safe.

The New York State FIU, which is headquartered across 9 field offices across the state, consists of numerous members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The FIU assists local law enforcement agencies with processing evidence and examining fingerprints at major crime scenes, such as homicides, suspicious deaths, and robberies. New York FIU investigators use state-of-the-art technology, like OSCR360 (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360), to solve cases and present evidence in the courtroom.

OSCR360 documents, organizes and stores digital evidence from crime, crash, and fire scenes. Within the OSCR360 Software, investigators can incorporate each piece of evidence within corresponding 360-photos, plus add notes, maps, documents, and more. OSCR360 creates a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of a scene, leaving no detail to the imagination.

Attended by hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the 2024 Great New York State Fair takes place in Syracuse this year from August 21 – September 2. Attractions include exhibits, competitions, animals, midway rides, live entertainment, and a wide variety of food vendors. Find out more about the NYS Fair here: https://nysfair.ny.gov.

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."

Media Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Technology
Location:Syracuse - New York - United States
Subject:Events
