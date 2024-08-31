Follow on Google News
OSCR360 featured at NYS Police FIU exhibit at the NY State Fair for Second Year
By: L-Tron
The L-Tron Team loaned the NYS Police several OSCR360 cameras, a poster, and enlarged QR codes for fairgoers to scan and discover more about OSCR360. NYS Police are a longtime OSCR360 customer, consistently using OSCR360 to assist in crime scene investigation and keeping NY communities safe.
The New York State FIU, which is headquartered across 9 field offices across the state, consists of numerous members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The FIU assists local law enforcement agencies with processing evidence and examining fingerprints at major crime scenes, such as homicides, suspicious deaths, and robberies. New York FIU investigators use state-of-the-
OSCR360 documents, organizes and stores digital evidence from crime, crash, and fire scenes. Within the OSCR360 Software, investigators can incorporate each piece of evidence within corresponding 360-photos, plus add notes, maps, documents, and more. OSCR360 creates a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of a scene, leaving no detail to the imagination.
Attended by hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the 2024 Great New York State Fair takes place in Syracuse this year from August 21 – September 2. Attractions include exhibits, competitions, animals, midway rides, live entertainment, and a wide variety of food vendors. Find out more about the NYS Fair here: https://nysfair.ny.gov.
About L-Tron Corporation
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
