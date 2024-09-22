 

Industry News





Master Financial Reporting Valuations: Insights from ME215 for Machinery & Equipment Appraisers

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Sept. 26, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA is excited to announce their upcoming webinar "ME215 - Performing Valuations for Financial Reporting Purposes," scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2024, to Friday, December 13, 2024, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Participants can earn up to 32.4 CE hours for this live event.

This advanced virtual course is essential for appraisers looking to enhance their skills in financial reporting valuations. Designed for professionals who already understand basic appraisal theory, the course will cover critical topics, including accounting standards applicable to machinery and equipment appraisals, the role of the appraiser in valuation teams, and advanced valuation techniques.

Participants will learn from Douglas Krieser, Managing Director of Valcon Partners, Ltd., who will guide them through the intricacies of financial reporting valuations. Key course topics include:
  • Terminology and theory specific to financial reporting appraisals.
  • The reasoning behind financial reporting valuations and applicable value premises.
  • Techniques for managing goodwill, negative goodwill, and impairment.
  • Tools for working with fixed asset records and developing a simple Excel-based valuation model.
  • Strategies for navigating the audit review process from an MTS appraiser's perspective.
To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/4gBzIjh (https://bit.ly/4gBzIjh%20) or contact us at (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

