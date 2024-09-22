Follow on Google News
Master Financial Reporting Valuations: Insights from ME215 for Machinery & Equipment Appraisers
By: ASA
This advanced virtual course is essential for appraisers looking to enhance their skills in financial reporting valuations. Designed for professionals who already understand basic appraisal theory, the course will cover critical topics, including accounting standards applicable to machinery and equipment appraisals, the role of the appraiser in valuation teams, and advanced valuation techniques.
Participants will learn from Douglas Krieser, Managing Director of Valcon Partners, Ltd., who will guide them through the intricacies of financial reporting valuations. Key course topics include:
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
