Austin Police Department Completes OSCR360 Crime Scene Investigation Training
By: L-Tron
"When I arrived at Austin PD for the training, the officers were all professional, friendly and easy to work with," McNeill said. "They had some initial preconceptions about the capabilities of OSCR, but as the day progressed, they were excited to learn that the OSCR software has so many uses. The SI Unit regularly presents evidence and case findings to command staff superiors and the District Attorney's office and have relied on PowerPoint up until this point. With OSCR, all different types of multimedia files are integrated, stored, and presented in a quick and easy manner, which will save them a great deal of time and energy from this point on."
The OSCR360 System was initially vetted and purchased by Austin Police Department's Intelligence and Police Technology Unit, because of it's ability to capture 360-degree scene photos quickly. The Special Investigations Unit, with a motto that pledges to "Leave no stone unturned in seeking the truth," is the first unit in the Department to try out OSCR. During the training, members of the SIU were amazed to discover that OSCR is capable of more than just taking 360-degree photographs. The system includes extensive but still user-friendly software capabilities, developed specifically for Law Enforcement.
L-Tron's Andy McNeill, a retired Sheriff's Deputy of 20 years, has vast experience as a crime scene investigator, collision reconstructionist and forensic video analyst. He continues to teach training courses for crime scene technicians.
Austin Police Department has more then 2,500 officers and support personnel across 48 units. Austin is America's 11th largest city with a population close to 1 million. According to the department's website (http://www.austintexas.gov/
Learn more about OSCR or request a visit to your organization here. (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
For over 40 years, L-Tron has been providing world class data capture hardware and software technology solutions. Specializing in Law Enforcement, public safety and government, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility, we are a proud New York State business with Law Enforcement equipment deployed in over 2,000 municipalities across 50 states nationwide.
