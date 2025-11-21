Chappelle Roofing Emerges as One of America's Fastest-Growing Roofing Companies, Led by Founder

By: Aware media

Special Olympics

Local youth and high school sports teams

Hurricane relief efforts

Habitat for Humanity–style community initiatives

Local charities and families in need

Continue expanding across Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky

Launch new service divisions, including enhanced residential service departments

Hire more local employees and create stable, high-quality jobs

Increase commercial roofing, maintenance programs, and long-term service offerings

Move toward a $50,000,000+ valuation and revenue trajectory

valuation and revenue trajectory Position the brand as one of the few roofing companies capable of national dominance

Contact

Blake

***@chapperoofing.com Blake

End

--Bradenton, FL — Chappelle Roofing, one of the most rapidly expanding roofing companies in the United States, announced today its continued multi-state growth, surpassing $24,000,000+in annual revenue and solidifying its position across Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky. Under the leadership of Founder & CEO Blake Chappelle, the company is redefining what a modern roofing organization can be — blending elite craftsmanship, family values, community service, and aggressive expansion.What began as a small start-up built from nothing has transformed into a multi-state powerhouse. Chappelle, who started with limited resources and a relentless belief in what was possible, has grown Chappelle Roofing into a top 1% Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, renowned for quality, service, and consistency.Despite its explosive growth, Chappelle Roofing continues to prioritize community involvement and local impact.The company actively supports:Chappelle's approach is simple but powerful: success means more when it's shared. As the company grows, so does its dedication to supporting the communities it serves.Blake Chappelle credits the company's meteoric rise to an unwavering work ethic, hands-on leadership, and a commitment to treating customers like family.Chappelle, a husband and father, built the business with the values he lives every day — loyalty, honesty, and the belief that no challenge is too big to overcome. His long hours, personal involvement in operations, and frontline leadership have shaped the culture that now attracts some of the best talent in the industry.With immense momentum behind the company, Chappelle Roofing is preparing for its next chapter of exponential scaling. The company plans to:"We're not slowing down — we're leveling up," Chappelle says. "Nothing can hold you back as long as you're willing to strive relentlessly for what you want. That mindset built this company, and it's the same mindset that will carry us into becoming the fastest-growing roofing company in America."Chappelle Roofing is a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky. As a top 1% Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, the company is recognized for excellence in workmanship, customer service, and reliability. Specializing in shingle, metal, tile, flat roofing, and commercial applications, Chappelle Roofing remains committed to quality, integrity, and community involvement.For more information, visit www.chappelleroofing.com.office@chappelleroofing.com