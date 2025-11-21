News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chappelle Roofing Emerges as One of America's Fastest-Growing Roofing Companies, Led by Founder
By: Aware media
Bradenton, FL — Chappelle Roofing, one of the most rapidly expanding roofing companies in the United States, announced today its continued multi-state growth, surpassing $24,000,000+
What began as a small start-up built from nothing has transformed into a multi-state powerhouse. Chappelle, who started with limited resources and a relentless belief in what was possible, has grown Chappelle Roofing into a top 1% Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, renowned for quality, service, and consistency.
A Mission Rooted in Community, Family, and Purpose
Despite its explosive growth, Chappelle Roofing continues to prioritize community involvement and local impact.
The company actively supports:
Chappelle's approach is simple but powerful: success means more when it's shared. As the company grows, so does its dedication to supporting the communities it serves.
A Culture Built on Work Ethic, Family Values, and Integrity
Blake Chappelle credits the company's meteoric rise to an unwavering work ethic, hands-on leadership, and a commitment to treating customers like family.
Chappelle, a husband and father, built the business with the values he lives every day — loyalty, honesty, and the belief that no challenge is too big to overcome. His long hours, personal involvement in operations, and frontline leadership have shaped the culture that now attracts some of the best talent in the industry.
Bold Expansion: A Vision for $50,000,000+
With immense momentum behind the company, Chappelle Roofing is preparing for its next chapter of exponential scaling. The company plans to:
"We're not slowing down — we're leveling up," Chappelle says. "Nothing can hold you back as long as you're willing to strive relentlessly for what you want. That mindset built this company, and it's the same mindset that will carry us into becoming the fastest-growing roofing company in America."
About Chappelle Roofing
Chappelle Roofing is a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky. As a top 1% Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, the company is recognized for excellence in workmanship, customer service, and reliability. Specializing in shingle, metal, tile, flat roofing, and commercial applications, Chappelle Roofing remains committed to quality, integrity, and community involvement.
For more information, visit www.chappelleroofing.com.
office@chappelleroofing.com
Contact
Blake
***@chapperoofing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse