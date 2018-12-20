News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inaugural "Bresky Bash" Invites Public To Start The New Year "in Justice For All"
Presented by The Law Offices of Robin Bresky on Sunday, January 13, 2019, the Afternoon Will Feature the First-Ever "Community Dance for Justice" Led by Civic, Legal, Community Leaders to Benefit the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County
The featured highlight will be the first-ever Palm Beach County "COMMUNITY DANCE for JUSTICE" created and led by Dance with Me (DWM) Dance Studio professionals and performed by a group of more than 40+ civic, legal, corporate, nonprofit and community leaders who have "stepped up to dance up" to raise funds to support the LASPBC's services for victims of domestic and elder abuse. Event-goers will also have the opportunity to create a "Hands Up in Justice for All" themed mural and receive free admission to the Boca Raton Museum of Art following the Bresky Bash, from 3 p.m. to closing.
Presenting sponsor: The Law Offices of Robin Bresky will be hosting the community event; emcee will be South Florida attorney Mark Eiglarsh, the nationally sought-after broadcast legal analyst who has been featured on shows such as The View, Dr. Phil and Dr. Drew to provide insight on the latest and often, the most compelling legal issues. In addition to music by DJ Nikko Capria of Nikko Entertainment, food trucks, balloon artists, face painters, children's activities and crafts and jewelry shopping, there will be 40+ legislators and government officials, presidents from several Florida bar associations, attorneys, companies and nonprofit advocates on stage to perform as "Community Justice Dancers".
According to BL firm founder and LASPBC board member Robin Bresky, the original dance routine is being created and taught by the professionals at DWM Dance Studio at Town Center of Boca Raton that was founded by ABC Television's "Dancing with the Stars" professionals Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Palm Beach County's own roster of celebrated Community Justice Dancers will learn and perform the warm-up dance for Bresky Bash event-goers and then together with DWM professionals will lead an original dance routine: "COMMUNITY DANCE for JUSTICE".
"This is not a competition in any way, but rather an opportunity for leaders and advocates to 'take a lead part' in an inspiring high-energy and engaging community-unifying event to support the Legal Aid Society," shared Robin Bresky who founded her law firm in 2000, and currently serves as member, Board of Governors, Florida Bar; is the immediate past president of the National Conference of Women's Bar Associations (NCWBA), past president of South Palm Beach County Bar Association (SPBCBA) and past president of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL). "In Palm Beach County — where we live, work, play and learn — we know that domestic and elder abuse continues to rise (much in silence) and as colleagues in the legal and civic community we can make a difference."
Thus, Bresky reported that the Bresky Bash has a tri-fold mission" to 1) raise awareness of the LASPBC, 2) increase education on the meaningful work of the LAS and 3) raise funds to help expand services to those who need it the most.
Those Who Have "Stepped Up in Justice for All" at The Bresky Bash include**:
Civic Leaders:
· State Senator, Florida: Lori Berman
· Commissioner, Palm Beach County Robert: Weinroth, Esq.
· Mayor, City of Boca Raton: Scott Singer, Esq.
· Council Member, City of Boca Raton: Andrew Thomson, Esq.
· Mayor, City of Boynton Beach: Steve Grant
· Mayor, City of Delray Beach: Shelly Petrolia
· Mayor, City of Palm Beach Gardens: Maria Marino
· Mayor, City of West Palm Beach: Jeri Muoio
· Vice Mayor, City of Palm Beach Gardens; Carl Woods
· Former State Senator, Florida: Maria Sachs, Esq.
Legal Leaders:
Florida Bar: President Michelle R. Suskauer, Esq.*; Member, Board of Governors Robin Bresky*; Family Law Section Chair Abigail Beebe, Esq.
Palm Beach County Bar Association: President-elect Jessica M. Callow, Esq.; Past Presidents Jill Weiss, Esq.; Adam Rabin, Esq.; John Howe, Esq.*; Board Member Julia Wyda, Esq.
South Palm Beach County Bar Association: Past President: Denise Isaacs, Esq.*;
Board Members Wilnar Julmiste, Esq.*; Christopher Sajdera, Esq.; Ellen Leibovich, Esq.; Staff Member Seema Patel, Esq.
Florida Association for Women Lawyers: Past President Robin Bresky, Esq.*
Hispanic Bar Association:
F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association:
Attorneys:
Shari B. Cohen, Esq.
Lloyd Comiter, Esq.
Michele Feinzig, Esq.
Guy Fronstin, Esq.
Jonathan Mann, Esq.
John Mulhall, Esq.
Matt Spritz, Esq.
Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County:
Michelle R. Suskauer, Esq., President
Robert Bertisch, Esq., Executive Director
Harreen Bertisch, Director of Development
Board Members, including (others noted above with*):
Leslie Adams, Esq.
Bridget Berry, Esq.
Jason Lazarus, Esq.
Grasford Smith, Esq.
Matthew Zimmerman, Esq.
Corporate & Community Leaders:
Office Depot: Asst. General Counsel, Litigation Jessica M. Callow, Esq.
ADT: Corporate Affairs Director Bob Tucker
Colonial Life: David Dunston
Downtown Business Alliance: Michael Liss, Esq.
Temple Beth El: Rabbi Jessica Brockman
Community Advocates: Marilyn Weinberg, Peg Anderson, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye
Nonprofits:
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA): CEO Pam O'Brien
Boys &Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: CEO Jaene Miranda
Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center: Executive Director Randy Colman
Jewish Adoption & Family Care Options (JAFCO): Philanthropy Director Randi Winter
Area Agency on Aging for Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast: Interim Executive Director Ligia Hardy
The Glades Initiative: CEO Karis Engle
Clinics Can Help: CEO Owen O'Neill
*also a LASPBC board member **subject to change
DWM Dance Studio Co-founders Maksim Chmerkovskiy or Valentin Chmerkovskiy add that its DWM Boca Raton studio professionals are proud to be an integral part of this first-ever event program. "Because dance 'unites and uplifts' both individuals and groups, we are the perfect partner in driving the mission 'in justice for all' to support those most vulnerable."
"We are so excited about the inaugural Bresky Bash, our first large-scale collaboration for justice in South Palm Beach County," noted LASPBC Executive Director Robert Bertisch, Esq. "With dozens of Community Justice Dancers bringing out their fans, colleagues and family, this is an ideal way to rally legal and public support for the critical work we do at the Legal Aid Society. We thank the Law Offices of Robin Bresky for producing this event and Dance with Me for partnering with us, the esteemed roster of Community Justice Dancers hitting the stage and all those planning to coming to participate.
Admission is $10 per adult; free for children ages 17 and under. One hundred percent of ticket sales and a percentage of food truck and vendor sales will help fund the vital work of the LASPBC on behalf of victims of domestic and elder abuse.
To purchase tickets, visit www.BreskyLegal.com. For more event information, contact Jon Kaye at Kaye Communications, jkaye@kcompr.com or call 561-392-5166.
Contact
Kaye Communications, Inc.
Jon Kaye/Bonnie Kaye
***@kcomrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 20, 2018