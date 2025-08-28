 
News By Tag
* Artificial Intelligence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
August 2025
31302928

CIMdata Launches New AI Practice, Tapping Industry Veteran Diego Tamburini to Lead It

By: CIMdata
 
 
Diego Tamburini to Head up New CIMdata AI Practice
Diego Tamburini to Head up New CIMdata AI Practice
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sept. 2, 2025 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the Digital Transformation it enables, today announced the creation of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice.  Industry veteran and AI thought leader Diego Tamburini has been appointed Executive Consultant and Practice Director to lead the new practice, which will guide solution providers, investors, and industrial organizations on the practical, high-value applications of AI across the entire product lifecycle.

Drawing on Diego's deep background in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, the new practice will be well placed to help companies navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven innovation. Diego's extensive experience includes his recent role as Director of Engineering Agility at Microsoft, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes. He also led product strategy for Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, with a focus on Generative AI and industry solutions. He also previously served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist at Autodesk, shaping the company's strategy in digital manufacturing, generative design, and simulation.

Diego's career began in engineering software and PLM implementation. At Siemens Digital Industries Software (then SDRC), he led implementations for major aerospace and industrial companies. He also conducted research at the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Research Center, contributing to standards such as SysML and STEP for the exchange of engineering information.

Diego holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. As a recognized thought leader, he is a frequent speaker and regular contributor in the industrial AI and PLM space.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the industry as we see AI evolving from a buzzword into a powerful enabler that is poised to significantly transform the entire product lifecycle," said Peter Bilello, President and CEO of CIMdata. "Diego is a recognized leader in this space, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him join our team. His unique background, spanning from hands-on PLM implementation to spearheading AI initiatives at a global technology leader like Microsoft, gives him a perspective that is rare and invaluable. His leadership will be critical in helping our clients understand and leverage the full potential of AI in their digital lifecycle strategies."

"I'm honored to join the CIMdata team and to lead the new AI practice at such a pivotal moment," said Diego Tamburini. "CIMdata has a long-standing reputation as a trusted, independent authority in the global PLM ecosystem, and this new practice will build on that legacy by providing clear, actionable guidance on AI. I'm excited to help clients move beyond the hype and implement strategic AI solutions that drive real business results and value."

For more information or to contact Diego, visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/about-cimdata/leadership-team.

Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
Tags:Artificial Intelligence
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CIM PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 02, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share