News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata Launches New AI Practice, Tapping Industry Veteran Diego Tamburini to Lead It
By: CIMdata
Drawing on Diego's deep background in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, the new practice will be well placed to help companies navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven innovation. Diego's extensive experience includes his recent role as Director of Engineering Agility at Microsoft, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes. He also led product strategy for Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, with a focus on Generative AI and industry solutions. He also previously served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist at Autodesk, shaping the company's strategy in digital manufacturing, generative design, and simulation.
Diego's career began in engineering software and PLM implementation. At Siemens Digital Industries Software (then SDRC), he led implementations for major aerospace and industrial companies. He also conducted research at the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Research Center, contributing to standards such as SysML and STEP for the exchange of engineering information.
Diego holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. As a recognized thought leader, he is a frequent speaker and regular contributor in the industrial AI and PLM space.
"This is an incredibly exciting time for the industry as we see AI evolving from a buzzword into a powerful enabler that is poised to significantly transform the entire product lifecycle," said Peter Bilello, President and CEO of CIMdata. "Diego is a recognized leader in this space, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him join our team. His unique background, spanning from hands-on PLM implementation to spearheading AI initiatives at a global technology leader like Microsoft, gives him a perspective that is rare and invaluable. His leadership will be critical in helping our clients understand and leverage the full potential of AI in their digital lifecycle strategies."
"I'm honored to join the CIMdata team and to lead the new AI practice at such a pivotal moment," said Diego Tamburini. "CIMdata has a long-standing reputation as a trusted, independent authority in the global PLM ecosystem, and this new practice will build on that legacy by providing clear, actionable guidance on AI. I'm excited to help clients move beyond the hype and implement strategic AI solutions that drive real business results and value."
For more information or to contact Diego, visit https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse