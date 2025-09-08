ANN ARBOR, Mich.
-- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the Digital Transformation it enables, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "AI in Physics-Based Product Performance Simulation: From Surrogates to Solvers." The webinar will take place on Thursday, 9 October 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and last for one hour.
Physics-based simulation and analytics are central to innovative product design processes and validation of performance requirements throughout the entire product lifecycle. Yet, high-fidelity simulation models often require days or weeks to develop and solve, not to mention the cost of high-performance computing.
Recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming this landscape. From physics-informed neural networks to generative physics models and foundation models trained on large data sets, AI now enables simulations that are 100X – 1000X faster while retaining engineering-
level accuracy.
This webinar will examine how AI techniques are reshaping the simulation and analytics disciplines, highlight the role of startups and established solution providers, and discuss how NVIDIA's software stack (PhysicsNeMo, Omniverse, CUDA/HPC SDK) is fueling this transformation from an industry analyst's perspective.
This webinar will help attendees:
- Understand the emerging AI techniques in simulation: surrogates, PINNs, neural operators, and generative models.
- Learn how startups (BeyondMath, Emmi, Navier, PhysicsX, Neural Concept) and cloud-based simulation solutions (Luminary, Simscale, Rescale) are pushing simulation beyond traditional boundaries.
- Understand how established solution providers (Ansys, Siemens, Dassault, Cadence, Keysight, etc.) are integrating AI into their platforms.
- Gain insight into NVIDIA's enabling role: PhysicsNeMo (formerly Modulus), Omniverse, and HPC stack.
- Discover how AI, through surrogate models and AI-driven design space exploration, enables generative design approaches that were previously impractical due to computational limits.
- Identify the advantages and limitations of AI vs. traditional ROM approaches.
- Learn about real-world applications across aerospace, automotive, energy, and robotics.
- Recognize the role of enterprise architecture and data management frameworks in enabling this transformation.
"The traditional bottlenecks of high-fidelity simulation are no match for the speed and power of modern AI," says Sandeepak Natu, Executive Consultant & Co-Director of CIMdata's Simulation-Driven Systems Development Consulting Practice, and who, along with Dr. Diego Tamburini, CIMdata's AI Practice Director, will host this webinar. "From physics-informed neural networks to generative models, we are seeing a transformative shift. In this webinar, we will go beyond the hype to show how industrial manufacturing companies, as well as software solution providers, can integrate AI into their workflows to achieve unprecedented speed and efficiency. We'll explore how both innovative startups and established players, along with enabling platforms like NVIDIA's, are making simulation more accessible, faster, and more integral to agile product design than ever before."
With over 25 years of experience, Sandeepak Natu
has a strong multi-physics-
based modeling and simulation background, including hybrid digital twins. He began his career with Fluent India (now ANSYS Inc.) and has worked with various engineering consultancy and simulation software organizations. Sandeepak has extensive expertise in the automotive, aerospace, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, consumer products, and healthcare sectors. More recently, he has taken on technology and management consulting roles, focusing on digitalization, simulation, sustainability, and business management, including helping a global vaccine manufacturer scale up production during the COVID-19 pandemic.Diego Tamburini
is a recognized leader in leveraging AI to drive digital transformation within the industrial sector. With over 25 years of deep experience in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, he now leads CIMdata's AI Practice, guiding clients to understand and implement practical, high-value AI applications that deliver measurable business results. His extensive background includes a distinguished tenure at Microsoft as Director of Engineering Agility, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes. Previously, at Autodesk, he served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist, shaping company strategy in digital manufacturing and generative design. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and is a frequent speaker and advocate for applying AI to transform how products are designed and built.
Learn more at, https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars...
. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/563668748519430...
.