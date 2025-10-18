 
News By Tag
* Plm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

CIMdata Webinar on Benchmarking AI in PLM

This webinar will launch the first global study on AI adoption across product development.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata November Webinar
CIMdata November Webinar
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Oct. 22, 2025 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the Digital Transformation it enables, announces an upcoming free webinar, "Benchmarking AI in PLM: Launching the First Global Study on AI Adoption across Product Development." The webinar will take place on Thursday, 20 November 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) and last for one hour.

Despite the dominance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in every industry conversation, companies are facing a critical gap: there is no neutral, fact-based data to help industrial organizations understand how AI is actually being applied in PLM. This lack of objective benchmarking makes it nearly impossible for leaders to confidently assess their standing, validate investment priorities, or build reliable, forward-looking strategies.

In response, CIMdata is launching this first global study to benchmark AI across the front end of the product lifecycle—from concept through design, simulation, and manufacturing planning. This webinar introduces the methodology and scope for a multi-track research program, the first in a planned series. Industrial companies, software providers, and system integrators will be surveyed to establish the industry's first authoritative baseline on AI in PLM. It will also share some of the questions we are investigating, explain when the results will be available, and show you exactly how you can participate and gain essential insight from the findings.

This webinar will help attendees:
  • Understand the Data Focus by previewing the metrics and key issues the study will investigate, covering adoption patterns, benefits, challenges, and investment priorities.
  • Understand the Methodology and how CIMdata's research approach will cut through AI hype to deliver neutral, fact-based industry benchmarks.
  • Understand why it is Important to take your Seat at the Table by contributing your company's unique perspective through the survey, and how you can obtain the final results.
  • Learn about the Deliverables that will be available, from executive summaries to analytical reports.
  • Learn how to Translate Data into Action through the application of these insights to inform your AI strategy and planning decisions.

"AI's potential to transform product development is clear, but the gap between hype and reality remains wide," says Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President and CEO. "This research seeks to cut through the noise to establish what's actually happening—where companies are succeeding, where they're struggling, and what gaps currently exist between what industrial clients need and what solution providers are delivering. For the first time, we'll have fact-based benchmarks to guide AI strategy across the PLM ecosystem."

Diego Tamburini will lead the webinar. Diego is a recognized leader in leveraging AI to drive digital transformation within the industrial sector. With over 25 years of deep experience in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, he now leads CIMdata's AI Practice, guiding clients to understand and implement practical, high-value AI applications that deliver measurable business results. His extensive background includes a distinguished tenure at Microsoft as Director of Engineering Agility, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes. Previously, at Autodesk, he served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist, shaping company strategy in digital manufacturing and generative design. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and is a frequent speaker and advocate for applying AI to transform how products are designed and built.

This webinar is essential for anyone seeking fact-based insights to cut through the AI hype and inform their future strategy. It is specifically designed to be valuable to a broad spectrum of leaders, including: Engineering and product development leaders who are currently planning or implementing AI initiatives; PLM, digital transformation, and innovation executives developing long-term AI strategies; IT and technology leaders who are evaluating AI-enabled PLM solutions; and finally, software and service providers who need authoritative data to track market trends and support their industrial clients.

To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/webinar-benchmarking-ai-in-plm. To register for the webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4854192547496832597

Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
Tags:Plm
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CIM PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Oct 22, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share