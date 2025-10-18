News By Tag
CIMdata Webinar on Benchmarking AI in PLM
This webinar will launch the first global study on AI adoption across product development.
By: CIMdata
Despite the dominance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in every industry conversation, companies are facing a critical gap: there is no neutral, fact-based data to help industrial organizations understand how AI is actually being applied in PLM. This lack of objective benchmarking makes it nearly impossible for leaders to confidently assess their standing, validate investment priorities, or build reliable, forward-looking strategies.
In response, CIMdata is launching this first global study to benchmark AI across the front end of the product lifecycle—from concept through design, simulation, and manufacturing planning. This webinar introduces the methodology and scope for a multi-track research program, the first in a planned series. Industrial companies, software providers, and system integrators will be surveyed to establish the industry's first authoritative baseline on AI in PLM. It will also share some of the questions we are investigating, explain when the results will be available, and show you exactly how you can participate and gain essential insight from the findings.
"AI's potential to transform product development is clear, but the gap between hype and reality remains wide," says Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President and CEO. "This research seeks to cut through the noise to establish what's actually happening—where companies are succeeding, where they're struggling, and what gaps currently exist between what industrial clients need and what solution providers are delivering. For the first time, we'll have fact-based benchmarks to guide AI strategy across the PLM ecosystem."
Diego Tamburini will lead the webinar. Diego is a recognized leader in leveraging AI to drive digital transformation within the industrial sector. With over 25 years of deep experience in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, he now leads CIMdata's AI Practice, guiding clients to understand and implement practical, high-value AI applications that deliver measurable business results. His extensive background includes a distinguished tenure at Microsoft as Director of Engineering Agility, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes. Previously, at Autodesk, he served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist, shaping company strategy in digital manufacturing and generative design. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and is a frequent speaker and advocate for applying AI to transform how products are designed and built.
This webinar is essential for anyone seeking fact-based insights to cut through the AI hype and inform their future strategy. It is specifically designed to be valuable to a broad spectrum of leaders, including: Engineering and product development leaders who are currently planning or implementing AI initiatives;
