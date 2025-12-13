 
December 2025





A&D PLM Action Group Validates Digital Twin-Digital Thread Investment Value in Benchmark Report

By: CIMdata
 
 
AD PAG research on Digital Twin-Digital Thread
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Dec. 17, 2025 - PRLog -- The CIMdata-administered Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group (AD PAG) has released a new, authoritative report, Digital Twin-Digital Thread Solution Evaluation Benchmark Report of Findings: General Availability Edition.

Recognizing that the knowledge of what is currently possible with digital twin and digital thread (Dtw-Dth) was not widely understood, the AD PAG sponsored this extensive project. The findings reported are the culmination of a collaborative exploration of solution strategies, implementation approaches, current value delivery capabilities, and future visions of commercial Dtw-Dth providers. Domain experts from seven AD PAG member companies partnered with four industry organizations and engaged with seven leading solution providers to execute the benchmarks. The report concludes that the current practical value potential of Dtw-Dth investment is real and substantial.

Key insights include:
  • Verified Value Potential: Confirmation that substantial value is being delivered today, verified by the demonstration of the very powerful Dtw-Dth solutions currently in place.
  • Use Case Catalog: Development of a catalog of use cases representative of Dtw-Dth value opportunities across all lifecycle stages for aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chain.
  • Solution Landscape: Insight into the capabilities of commercially available solutions to perform those use cases, revealing an evolving landscape of highly capable commercial solutions characterized by varied approaches and uneven maturity, and a clear set of technological and organizational challenges that must be addressed to unlock the full potential of this paradigm.

"This benchmark was a significant, sustained effort from many individuals across multiple organizations, and their contributions made this work possible. The value of this benchmark is not as a conclusive answer, but as a contribution to the ongoing conversation about the readiness of the industry to deliver true Digital Twin and Digital Thread capabilities. We welcome continued dialogue, feedback, and engagement as the industry evolves," stated Dr. Robert J. Rencher, D.M., Senior. Systems Engineer and Associate Technical Fellow at Boeing, Project Leader of the AD PAG Digital Twin/Digital Thread Workstream.

"The collective insights garnered from leading solution providers underscore the pervasive and strategic shift towards Digital Thread and Digital Twin methodologies. This integrated approach is emerging as a critical enabler for all high-end technology development. When coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) engines, this framework achieves a transformative capability. Seeing the depth and breadth of digital thread–digital twin solutions that key industry players are realizing confirms this approach," observed Mihai Ioan Zecheru, Process & Information System Manager/Digital Innovation at Airbus, a senior analyst on the benchmark team.

"This report offers a broad view of current commercial digital twin and digital thread solution strategies and implementations across the heterogeneous reality of aerospace and defense. While major providers, who offer solutions within their homogeneous environments, did not participate directly, their technologies were still represented and embedded throughout many of the demonstrations, giving the team a meaningful understanding of their comparable capabilities," according to James Roche, Aerospace & Defense Practice Director at CIMdata, who managed the benchmark execution.

The participating solution providers were Ansys (part of Synopsys), Capgemini, Cortona3D, eQ Technologic, Hexagon, Infosys, and Prostep.

Those interested in learning more may download the 76-page report for free at https://www.cimdata.com/en/aerospace-and-defense/publicat...

