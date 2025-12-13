News By Tag
A&D PLM Action Group Validates Digital Twin-Digital Thread Investment Value in Benchmark Report
By: CIMdata
Recognizing that the knowledge of what is currently possible with digital twin and digital thread (Dtw-Dth) was not widely understood, the AD PAG sponsored this extensive project. The findings reported are the culmination of a collaborative exploration of solution strategies, implementation approaches, current value delivery capabilities, and future visions of commercial Dtw-Dth providers. Domain experts from seven AD PAG member companies partnered with four industry organizations and engaged with seven leading solution providers to execute the benchmarks. The report concludes that the current practical value potential of Dtw-Dth investment is real and substantial.
Key insights include:
"This benchmark was a significant, sustained effort from many individuals across multiple organizations, and their contributions made this work possible. The value of this benchmark is not as a conclusive answer, but as a contribution to the ongoing conversation about the readiness of the industry to deliver true Digital Twin and Digital Thread capabilities. We welcome continued dialogue, feedback, and engagement as the industry evolves," stated Dr. Robert J. Rencher, D.M., Senior. Systems Engineer and Associate Technical Fellow at Boeing, Project Leader of the AD PAG Digital Twin/Digital Thread Workstream.
"The collective insights garnered from leading solution providers underscore the pervasive and strategic shift towards Digital Thread and Digital Twin methodologies. This integrated approach is emerging as a critical enabler for all high-end technology development. When coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) engines, this framework achieves a transformative capability. Seeing the depth and breadth of digital thread–digital twin solutions that key industry players are realizing confirms this approach," observed Mihai Ioan Zecheru, Process & Information System Manager/Digital Innovation at Airbus, a senior analyst on the benchmark team.
"This report offers a broad view of current commercial digital twin and digital thread solution strategies and implementations across the heterogeneous reality of aerospace and defense. While major providers, who offer solutions within their homogeneous environments, did not participate directly, their technologies were still represented and embedded throughout many of the demonstrations, giving the team a meaningful understanding of their comparable capabilities,"
The participating solution providers were Ansys (part of Synopsys), Capgemini, Cortona3D, eQ Technologic, Hexagon, Infosys, and Prostep.
Those interested in learning more may download the 76-page report for free at https://www.cimdata.com/
