California Companies Recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Earn Consecutive Pulse Awards
Pulse of the City News announces its most recent recipients of the Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and three California companies are on the list again.
J Designs Pool & Spa in Redlands, Calif. (www.jdesignspoolandspa.com)
Monrovia Aire, Inc. in Monrovia, Calif. (www.monroviaaire.com)
Canning Electric, Inc. of San Francisco (www.canningelectricinc.com)
"We are especially happy to find these elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems," says Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. "They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides "customer-first"
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.
