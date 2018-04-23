 
News By Tag
* Pulse Award
* Customer Satisfaction
* Customer Experience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lapeer
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423


California Companies Recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Earn Consecutive Pulse Awards

Pulse of the City News announces its most recent recipients of the Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and three California companies are on the list again.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pulse Award
Customer Satisfaction
Customer Experience

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Lapeer - Michigan - US

LAPEER, Mich. - April 28, 2018 - PRLog -- For three California companies, customer service has long been a priority. With multiple Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction to their credit, their dedication to providing an excellent customer experience is evident in everything they do. Pulse of the City News is pleased to honor them again in 2018.

J Designs Pool & Spa in Redlands, Calif. (www.jdesignspoolandspa.com), received its sixth consecutive Pulse Award in 2018. The family-owned, full-service swimming pool and spa company offers more than 25 years of experience, with the owner JC overseeing each and every project. In creating captivating outdoor living spaces for its customers, J Designs also strives for unparalleled customer service. Part of that commitment involves providing the tools and knowledge to help clients make an educated decision. J Designs then works with customers from consultation to completion and beyond with ongoing maintenance and education. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/74t2x25443/j-designs-pool-and-spa/Redlands/CA.

Monrovia Aire, Inc. in Monrovia, Calif. (www.monroviaaire.com), is another six-time Pulse Award winner. The company was established in 2005 with a vision to develop a heating and air-conditioning company that had its customers' best interests at heart; a vision to go back to a time when business was more personable and customer service and quality work were always the main focus. At Monrovia, that vision has become reality. The team at Monrovia brings 40-plus years of experience to the table and ensures 100% customer satisfaction every time by providing the highest-quality products and parts. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/7423v2....

Canning Electric, Inc. of San Francisco (www.canningelectricinc.com) has been in business since 1995, offering electrical services to both commercial and residential clients. Canning Electric has a well-deserved reputation for quality, reliability and integrity, as evidenced by its five consecutive Pulse Awards. The highest priority is placed on customer satisfaction and safety, and the Canning Electric team works diligently to exceed expectations through personalized and courteous service. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/54y223....

"We are especially happy to find these elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems," says Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. "They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pulseofthecitynews.com Email Verified
Tags:Pulse Award, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience
Industry:Construction
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pulse of the City News PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share