Nortian Expands Biotech Operations in Missouri

Transparency in sourcing and manufacturing

Commitment to sustainability and circular processes

Innovation rooted in biotechnology and real market needs

-- Nortian, an emerging biotechnology company focused on sustainable collagen and protein innovation, is advancing its expansion into the United States with the development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation in Missouri. The company's vision centers on redefining how the industry transforms bovine by-products into high-quality functional ingredients through modern, efficient, and environmentally conscious processes.The U.S. facility will serve as the foundation for Nortian's long-term commitment to local production, supply-chain modernization, and innovative approaches to ingredient manufacturing. By combining advanced technology with circular-economy principles, Nortian aims to support brands in sports nutrition, food, and wellness with reliable, transparent, and responsibly produced solutions.At the core of Nortian's strategy is the belief that biotechnology can significantly reduce waste and improve the use of natural resources. The company's model transforms underutilized materials into high-value ingredients, reinforcing the importance of sustainability across the global protein and collagen sectors.Missouri has become an increasingly attractive hub for biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, offering a strong industrial base and strategic logistical advantages. Nortian's presence supports regional economic development and aligns with the state's growing momentum in the food-tech and bio-industrial sectors.The new facility will also facilitate closer collaboration with American brands, research partners, and supply-chain networks, allowing Nortian to deliver ingredients with enhanced traceability, shorter lead times, and higher operational efficiency.Nortian continues to invest in communication, scientific credibility, and industry partnerships to strengthen its corporate presence in North America. The company's brand strategy highlights three pillars:These principles guide Nortian's expansion and shape the foundation established by its founding team."Our focus is to build a company that operates with clarity, responsibility, and long-term impact," said, co-founder and Head of Marketing at Nortian. "Every step of our growth in the U.S. reflects these principles."Nortian aims to establish itself as a new-generation biotech company capable of influencing the future of protein and collagen manufacturing worldwide. By integrating sustainability, science, and modern industrial design, the company is preparing for a new era in which efficiency and environmental responsibility become defining standards for ingredient production.Nortian is a biotechnology company focused on advancing sustainable collagen and protein manufacturing through innovative processes and circular-economy practices. With operations expanding into the United States, Nortian delivers high-quality functional ingredients for the food, sports nutrition, and wellness industries while contributing to a more efficient and responsible global supply chain.