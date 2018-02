Dimetix USA announces distribution agreement with Kirby Risk

Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will soon be available at Kirby Risk

-- Laser-View Technologies Inc. dba Dimetix USA is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Kirby Risk, effective immediately.Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will be available at Kirby Risk locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and into Ohio."The addition of Dimetix laser distance sensors and Laser-View Technologies systems to the Kirby Risk line addresses a need for non-contact distance measurement and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of Dimetix USA. "We look forward to working with Kirby Risk and introducing Dimetix laser distance sensors, as well as our own products and complete, cost competitive non-contact measurement solutions to a whole new customer base."Kirby Risk provides a wide range of services, including quality electrical supplies, electrical apparatus sales and repair services, wiring harness/cable manufacturing and quality industrial component manufacturing. Customer service is an integral part of Kirby Risk Corporation, with thirty-eight electrical supply locations throughout Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.Web: www.kirbyrisk.com ( http://www.kirbyrisk.com/ corporate/index.jsp Find your branch location at: www.kirbyrisk.com/corporate/location ( http://www.kirbyrisk.com/ corporate/index.jsp? page=location Tel: fsbdt 800-382-7602Laser‐View Technologies Inc. dba Dimetix USA is the authorized USA distributor for Dimetix laser distance sensors, and related products and solutions based on Dimetix lasers, for a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications. Our expertise with Dimetix laser distance sensors along with our many years of hands-on industrial laser measurement experience makes us the ideal partner for your next non-contact measurement application. Dimetix USA is pleased to offer expert advice to assist with your application. For direct sales or to speak to an application engineer contact:Laser-View Technologies dba Dimetix USAWebsite: www.dimetix-usa.comEmail: info@dimetix-usa.comTel: 484-212-0636Dimetix laser distance sensors are also available through Laser-View Technologies (https://www.laser-view.com/) at 610-497-8910.