News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dimetix USA announces distribution agreement with Kirby Risk
Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will soon be available at Kirby Risk
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will be available at Kirby Risk locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and into Ohio.
"The addition of Dimetix laser distance sensors and Laser-View Technologies systems to the Kirby Risk line addresses a need for non-contact distance measurement and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of Dimetix USA. "We look forward to working with Kirby Risk and introducing Dimetix laser distance sensors, as well as our own products and complete, cost competitive non-contact measurement solutions to a whole new customer base."
About Kirby Risk
Kirby Risk provides a wide range of services, including quality electrical supplies, electrical apparatus sales and repair services, wiring harness/cable manufacturing and quality industrial component manufacturing. Customer service is an integral part of Kirby Risk Corporation, with thirty-eight electrical supply locations throughout Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.
Web: www.kirbyrisk.com (http://www.kirbyrisk.com/
Find your branch location at: www.kirbyrisk.com/
Tel: fsbdt 800-382-7602
About Dimetix USA
Laser‐View Technologies Inc. dba Dimetix USA is the authorized USA distributor for Dimetix laser distance sensors, and related products and solutions based on Dimetix lasers, for a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications. Our expertise with Dimetix laser distance sensors along with our many years of hands-on industrial laser measurement experience makes us the ideal partner for your next non-contact measurement application. Dimetix USA is pleased to offer expert advice to assist with your application. For direct sales or to speak to an application engineer contact:
Laser-View Technologies dba Dimetix USA
Website: www.dimetix-
Email: info@dimetix-
Tel: 484-212-0636
Dimetix laser distance sensors are also available through Laser-View Technologies (https://www.laser-
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse