 
News By Tag
* Kirby Risk
* Dimetix laser distance sensors
* Dimetix Usa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chester Springs
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Dimetix USA announces distribution agreement with Kirby Risk

Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will soon be available at Kirby Risk
 
 
Kirby Risk to distribute Dimetix laser distance sensors for Dimetix USA
Kirby Risk to distribute Dimetix laser distance sensors for Dimetix USA
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kirby Risk
Dimetix laser distance sensors
Dimetix Usa

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Chester Springs - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Partnerships

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Laser-View Technologies Inc. dba Dimetix USA is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Kirby Risk, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will be available at Kirby Risk locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and into Ohio.

"The addition of Dimetix laser distance sensors and Laser-View Technologies systems to the Kirby Risk line addresses a need for non-contact distance measurement and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of Dimetix USA. "We look forward to working with Kirby Risk and introducing Dimetix laser distance sensors, as well as our own products and complete, cost competitive non-contact measurement solutions to a whole new customer base."

About Kirby Risk

Kirby Risk provides a wide range of services, including quality electrical supplies, electrical apparatus sales and repair services, wiring harness/cable manufacturing and quality industrial component manufacturing. Customer service is an integral part of Kirby Risk Corporation, with thirty-eight electrical supply locations throughout Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

Web: www.kirbyrisk.com (http://www.kirbyrisk.com/corporate/index.jsp)

Find your branch location at: www.kirbyrisk.com/corporate/location (http://www.kirbyrisk.com/corporate/index.jsp?page=location)

Tel: fsbdt 800-382-7602

About Dimetix USA

Laser‐View Technologies Inc. dba Dimetix USA is the authorized USA distributor for Dimetix laser distance sensors, and related products and solutions based on Dimetix lasers, for a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications. Our expertise with Dimetix laser distance sensors along with our many years of hands-on industrial laser measurement experience makes us the ideal partner for your next non-contact measurement application. Dimetix USA is pleased to offer expert advice to assist with your application. For direct sales or to speak to an application engineer contact:

Laser-View Technologies dba Dimetix USA

Website: www.dimetix-usa.com

Email: info@dimetix-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-0636

Dimetix laser distance sensors are also available through Laser-View Technologies (https://www.laser-view.com/) at 610-497-8910.

Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dimetix-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Kirby Risk, Dimetix laser distance sensors, Dimetix Usa
Industry:Industrial
Location:Chester Springs - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DIMETIX USA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share