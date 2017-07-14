DIMETIX USA and Automation Station LLC. announce distribution agreement

 
July 2017





CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- DIMETIX USA and Automation Station, based in McAllen TX, are pleased to announce a distribution agreement, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through Automation Station in Texas

"DIMETIX USA is extremely excited about the tremendous opportunity the agreement with Automation Station, Inc. represents. Working with Automation Station significantly enhances our ability to bring DIMETIX USA products, services, and smart industrial solutions to the heart of industry in the United States," stated Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA."

Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-usa.com

About Automation Station

Automation Station is a provider of hardware and software solutions for industrial automation and automotive electronics and a world-class distributor of industrial automation products.

We support machine builders and OEMs across the United States and Latin America with sensing and control technologies that help you deliver more capable and profitable machines in less time.

We are dedicated to developing, manufacturing and supporting automation that improves the quality and efficiency of everything you make.

Through collaboration with customers, we define objectives, identify problems and recommend/implement innovative solutions to help you achieve success.

We strive to be your trusted partner in automation.

Web: www.automationstation.net

Email: sales@automationstation.net

Phone: (877) 683-0079

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.

Web: http://www.dimetix-usa.com

Email:  info@dimetix-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-0636

Click to Share