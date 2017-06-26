 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

DIMETIX USA and Control Reps Inc. announce sales representation agreement

Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through Control Reps
 
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- DIMETIX USA and Control Reps, based in Hohenwald, TN, are pleased to announce a sales representation agreement, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available throughout Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana from Control Reps.

"DIMETIX USA is extremely excited about the tremendous opportunity the agreement with Control Reps, Inc. represents. Working with Control Reps significantly enhances our ability to bring DIMETIX USA products, services, and smart industrial solutions to the heart of industry in the United States," stated Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA.

Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-usa.com

About Control Reps

Control Reps was established in 1992 by David Rentschler. Our goal is to be the best Manufacturers' Agency, as determined by our Customers and Manufacturers in our Industry. Our company represents industrial electrical/electronic manufacturers in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana

Web: www.controlreps.com

Phone: 931-796-0536

Email: controlreps@controlreps.com

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.

Web: http://www.dimetix-usa.com

Email:  info@dimetix-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-0636

Click to Share