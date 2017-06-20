 
June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

DIMETIX USA and McNaughton-McKay announce distribution agreement

Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through McNaughton-McKay
 
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- DIMETIX USA and McNaughton-McKay, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are pleased to announce a distribution agreement, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including the Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through the McNaughton-McKay offices in Michigan, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"McNaughton-McKay is a great partner for DIMETIX USA. They have the scale, infrastructure, reputation, experience and complementary line card to help make DIMETIX USA a market leader in the United States," said Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA. "We are happy that McNaughton-McKay recognized the quality, robustness, innovation and design quality of Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA's complete, cost competitive non-contact distance and position monitoring systems, and especially Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems."

Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-usa.com

About McNaughton-McKay

By definition, McNaughton-McKay Electric Company is a wholesale distributor of electrical supplies, but in reality we are so much more. Whatever industry you serve, chances are McNaughton-McKay has the capabilities, processes, technologies and employees to provide the innovative solutions you depend upon to move your business forward.

Web: www.mc-mc.com

Phone: 800-392-3808

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.

Web: http://www.dimetix-usa.com

Email:  info@dimetix-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-0636

Click to Share