DIMETIX USA and McNaughton-McKay announce distribution agreement
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including the Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through the McNaughton-McKay offices in Michigan, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-
About McNaughton-McKay
By definition, McNaughton-McKay Electric Company is a wholesale distributor of electrical supplies, but in reality we are so much more. Whatever industry you serve, chances are McNaughton-McKay has the capabilities, processes, technologies and employees to provide the innovative solutions you depend upon to move your business forward.
Web: www.mc-mc.com
Phone: 800-392-3808
About DIMETIX USA
DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.
Web: http://www.dimetix-
Email: info@dimetix-
Tel: 484-212-0636
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
End
