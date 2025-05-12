 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley expands with Contra Costa merger

Absorbing Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa enables new chapter of growth and service expansion
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 16, 2025 - PRLog -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV), the leading nonprofit youth services entity providing after-school activities for young people throughout the Valley, is excited to announce a merger with Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa (BGCCC) to add resources and services for thousands of additional youth across the region. In addition to adding two new clubhouses to BGCSV's 40 existing locations, the Contra Costa County service area includes 18 school districts and more than 60 individual schools BGCSV will now aim to serve.

"This merger of two trusted organizations with a combined legacy of over 150 years of service is such an exciting moment. We will be able to reach more youth, build on our programming, and create a strategic growth road map for our future success," said Steve Wymer, BGCSV's President & CEO. "Bringing together these two organizations with shared missions helps us combine strengths and experiences to expand resources and support to our community as we deliver on a bold vision for youth empowerment and equity across the region."

Founded in 1955, this year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa celebrated 70 years of inspiring and empowering young people to realize their full potential. BGCCC was also selected as the 2025 California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 15. The California Nonprofit of the Year program is a partnership between CalNonprofits (California Association of Nonprofits) and California Assemblymembers and State Senators who are invited to honor a California Nonprofit of the Year for their district. BGCCC was nominated by Assemblywoman Anamarie Avila Farias of the 15th District.

"This is truly a win-win for both groups as this merger enables us to do what we want most, which is serve more kids and more communities," said Charles Francis, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa. "It is an opportunity to truly invest in the programs we care about so deeply through enhanced programming, new partnerships, and shared success."

All BGCSV and BGCCC clubhouses will remain open and fully operational. The financial and operational stability this merger provides will ensure critical services in areas like Concord and Antioch are continued, as well as deepen and expand services in Martinez. While the two organizations will become one legal entity under the direction and governance of the BGCSV board of directors, services in Contra Costa County will continue to be delivered under the BGCCC brand, leveraging support and guidance from the BGCCC Advisory Board.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 4-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.

