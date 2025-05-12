Follow on Google News
Private School Pups Joins Forces with Portage County and Best Friends to Save More Shelter Pets
New partnership aims to help achieve no-kill status through funding, training, and lifesaving support initiatives
By: Private School Pups
"We are thrilled to support Portage County Dog Shelter in reaching its no-kill milestone," said Monica Mosure, founder of Private School Pups. "This partnership is about more than just numbers — it's about giving every animal the second chance they deserve."
What No-Kill Really Means
A "no-kill" shelter aims to save at least 90% of the animals it takes in, using euthanasia only in rare cases involving animals with serious medical or behavioral conditions where rehabilitation or treatment is not possible. It is a powerful, lifesaving philosophy rooted in compassion and community responsibility:
Best Friends Animal Society, a national leader in the no-kill movement, brings decades of expertise to this effort, providing resources, data-driven support, and best practices that have helped numerous communities nationwide reach their no-kill goals.
"This partnership will allow for more dogs to receive individualized support and help keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter. Best Friends' goal is to achieve a no-kill nation, and that's only possible if we work together. We're very excited for Portage County Dog Shelter and Private School Pups.".
How the Community Can Help
Reaching no-kill status is a community effort, and residents are encouraged to get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, and spreading the word about the no-kill movement. Together, we can make Portage County a shining example of compassion in action.
More information about how to get involved is available at https://www.privateschoolpups.com.
About Private School Pups
Private School Pups is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on providing a second chance for shelter dogs through professional training grants and other dog-training education support. With a passion for education and advocacy, the organization works to reduce shelter overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership. For more information, visit https://www.privateschoolpups.com.
About Best Friends Animal Society Data
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 425,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org (https://bestfriends.org/
