 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Animal Rights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

Private School Pups Joins Forces with Portage County and Best Friends to Save More Shelter Pets

New partnership aims to help achieve no-kill status through funding, training, and lifesaving support initiatives
By: Private School Pups
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - May 16, 2025 - PRLog -- Private School Pups is excited to announce a new partnership with Portage County Dog Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society to help the county achieve no-kill status. Through this collaboration, Private School Pups will provide dog training grants, funding, and behavior support, while Best Friends contributes funding and administrative resources. This partnership is a major win not only for Private School Pups and Best Friends, but also for the dogs of Portage County. By focusing on lifesaving strategies like enhanced training programs, shelter support, and community education, the partners are working together to create a future where every adoptable dog has a chance at life.

"We are thrilled to support Portage County Dog Shelter in reaching its no-kill milestone," said Monica Mosure, founder of Private School Pups. "This partnership is about more than just numbers — it's about giving every animal the second chance they deserve."

What No-Kill Really Means
A "no-kill" shelter aims to save at least 90% of the animals it takes in, using euthanasia only in rare cases involving animals with serious medical or behavioral conditions where rehabilitation or treatment is not possible. It is a powerful, lifesaving philosophy rooted in compassion and community responsibility:
  • No-Kill Philosophy: Advocates for saving every animal that can be saved through care, rehabilitation, and placement.
  • 90% Save Rate: The benchmark used nationally to define no-kill success.
  • Euthanasia as a Last Resort: Only animals suffering from untreatable illnesses or posing serious public safety risks are euthanized — not simply due to space or resource limitations.
  • Focus on Lifesaving: Prioritizing adoptions, foster care, medical support, and partnerships that maximize every animal's chance for a happy ending.

Best Friends Animal Society, a national leader in the no-kill movement, brings decades of expertise to this effort, providing resources, data-driven support, and best practices that have helped numerous communities nationwide reach their no-kill goals.

"This partnership will allow for more dogs to receive individualized support and help keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter. Best Friends' goal is to achieve a no-kill nation, and that's only possible if we work together. We're very excited for Portage County Dog Shelter and Private School Pups.".

How the Community Can Help
Reaching no-kill status is a community effort, and residents are encouraged to get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, and spreading the word about the no-kill movement. Together, we can make Portage County a shining example of compassion in action.

More information about how to get involved is available at https://www.privateschoolpups.com.

###

About Private School Pups
Private School Pups is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on providing a second chance for shelter dogs through professional training grants and other dog-training education support. With a passion for education and advocacy, the organization works to reduce shelter overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership. For more information, visit https://www.privateschoolpups.com.

About Best Friends Animal Society Data
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 425,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org (https://bestfriends.org/)

Media Contact
Sherese Patton
***@gmail.com
3133260862
End
Source:Private School Pups
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Animal Rights
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Patton Agency News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

May 16, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share