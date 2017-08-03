News By Tag
DIMETIX USA and E2 Resources, Inc. announce sales representation agreement
Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through E2 Resources
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available at throughout Georgia, Florida, and Alabama from E2 Resources.
"DIMETIX USA is extremely excited about the tremendous opportunity the agreement with E2 Resources represents. Working with E2 Resources significantly enhances our ability to bring DIMETIX USA products, services, and smart industrial solutions to the heart of industry in the United States," stated Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA."
Additionally, DIMETIX USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dimetix-
About E2 Resources
E2 Resources, Inc. was established in January of 2002 in Alpharetta, Georgia. We cover the states of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. E2 Resources represents premier manufacturers with a focus on the electrical equipment industry. The companies we represent have quality products, superior service, and unique features and benefits. We will continue to look at future relationships that will give us synergy with our existing lines and customer base. We have, or will have, a physical presence in each of the states that we cover. This allows us the ability to properly service our customer base with the unique advantage of long standing relationships in the related areas. We have a central office space located at our main office, which gives us access to three conference rooms, a break room, an automated phone service, and the Internet. This space allows us to train approximately 25 to 30 customers at one time. E2 Resources, Inc. will go beyond the standard sales approach by providing customer service, order entry, and expedition of orders facilitated by our personal relationships with our customers. We will provide engineering and startup expertise when requested by our customers, either through factory personnel or ourselves. E2 Resources, Inc. is dedicated not only to just saying that the customer is number one, but proving it through our actions. We intend to become the best-known local manufacturer's representative through our reputation with our customers and the sales growth provided to the manufacturers we represent.
Web: www.e2resources.com
Phone: 404-234-7403
Email: jhoover@e2-resources.com
About DIMETIX USA
DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.
Web: http://www.dimetix-
Email: info@dimetix-
Tel: 484-212-0636
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
