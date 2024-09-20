 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Chester McGlockton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hayward
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

Glad Tidings Church Opened New Wellness Center Honoring Late NFL Player Chester McGlockton

The three-day event began in South San Francisco, Friday, 9/20 followed in Hayward, CA by a national dedication & ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, 9/21 culminating with homecoming and ecumenical dedications on Sunday, 9/22.
By:
 
 
GTFLC Honors NFL's Late Chester McGlockton
GTFLC Honors NFL's Late Chester McGlockton
HAYWARD, Calif. - Sept. 24, 2024 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ Dallas

Glad Tidings International Church of God in Christ, Glad Tidings Community Development Corporation and founder, Bishop Jerry W. Macklin, held ceremonies for the grand opening of the new Glad Tidings Family Life Complex, home of the Chester McGlockton Wellness Center.

This event marked a pivotal moment for South Hayward's community wellness and empowerment.

The Glad Tidings Family Life Complex (GTFLC) stands as a beacon of hope and
health for South Hayward. Born from a deep concern for the growing health
disparities between South Hayward residents and the broader Alameda County
population, GTFLC addresses many critical issues that have left many in poor
health and economic distress.

Inspired by the pressing needs of South Hayward, the GTFLC is designed to be a transformative space that strengthens well-being and fosters community resilience. The center includes a variety of dedicated spaces such as:
  • Chester McGlockton Health & Wellness Center honoring the late NFL star and cherished church member Chester McGlockton (September 16, 1969-November 30, 2011).
  • Gymnasium. A state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot facility that will support individual and group exercises, team sports, recreational activities and events.
  • Fitness Room. This bright room offers natural light and exercise equipment for individual fitness advancement.
  • Nutrition Room. Commercial Kitchen that will support nutrition education, cooking classes, job training, and small business incubation.
  • STEM / STEAM Lab: Conference room equipped to inspire and educate the next generation in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
  • The Canvas Vision, Leadership & Strategy Conference Center: A space dedicated to strategic meetings and community planning.
  • Fremont Bank Youth Zone: A dynamic area designed to engage, inspire and support the younger members of our community.

The GTFLC broke ground in March 2023. This community-centric space aims to be a hub for learning, socialization, exercise, resource access, resiliency and disaster response, promoting a healthy, multicultural, safe and inclusive environment.

For questions contact Larry Moody, Board Chair, Glad Tidings Community
Development Corporation Board of Directors at 650-460-4660.

-30-

Chester McGlockton played for twelve seasons on four NFL Teams: Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders; Kansas City Chiefs; Denver Broncos; and the New York Jets (1992-2003).  He was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman.  He served as a Stanford University assistant coach at the time of his death,  A native of Whiteville, N.C., McGlocton died November 30, 2011 at 42 years old in San Ramon, CA.

Wright Enterprises (W.E.) thanks Dr. Rhoads for this community news notice from Glad Tidings Church, a partner of Umoja Health Bay Area (https://www.umojahealth.org/) founded by Kim F. Rhoads, MD, MS, MPH, FACS;Associate Professor, Epidemiology & Biostatistics Affiliate Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies; Associate Director Helen Diller Family

Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@gmail.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Chester McGlockton
Industry:Health
Location:Hayward - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wright Enterprises News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 24, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share