Glad Tidings Church Opened New Wellness Center Honoring Late NFL Player Chester McGlockton
The three-day event began in South San Francisco, Friday, 9/20 followed in Hayward, CA by a national dedication & ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, 9/21 culminating with homecoming and ecumenical dedications on Sunday, 9/22.
Glad Tidings International Church of God in Christ, Glad Tidings Community Development Corporation and founder, Bishop Jerry W. Macklin, held ceremonies for the grand opening of the new Glad Tidings Family Life Complex, home of the Chester McGlockton Wellness Center.
This event marked a pivotal moment for South Hayward's community wellness and empowerment.
The Glad Tidings Family Life Complex (GTFLC) stands as a beacon of hope and
health for South Hayward. Born from a deep concern for the growing health
disparities between South Hayward residents and the broader Alameda County
population, GTFLC addresses many critical issues that have left many in poor
health and economic distress.
Inspired by the pressing needs of South Hayward, the GTFLC is designed to be a transformative space that strengthens well-being and fosters community resilience. The center includes a variety of dedicated spaces such as:
The GTFLC broke ground in March 2023. This community-centric space aims to be a hub for learning, socialization, exercise, resource access, resiliency and disaster response, promoting a healthy, multicultural, safe and inclusive environment.
For questions contact Larry Moody, Board Chair, Glad Tidings Community
Development Corporation Board of Directors at 650-460-4660.
Chester McGlockton played for twelve seasons on four NFL Teams: Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders; Kansas City Chiefs; Denver Broncos; and the New York Jets (1992-2003). He was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman. He served as a Stanford University assistant coach at the time of his death, A native of Whiteville, N.C., McGlocton died November 30, 2011 at 42 years old in San Ramon, CA.
Wright Enterprises (W.E.) thanks Dr. Rhoads for this community news notice from Glad Tidings Church, a partner of Umoja Health Bay Area (https://www.umojahealth.org/
