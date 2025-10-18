News By Tag
MeetGeek Launches AI Voice Agents That Speak, Ask Questions, and Lead Meetings Autonomously
New technology enables AI to actively participate in video calls, transforming meetings from passive recordings into intelligent, self-executing workflows.
By: MeetGeek
Unlike existing AI meeting tools that passively record and summarize conversations, MeetGeek's Voice Agents actively participate as digital team members. They can conduct candidate screening interviews, qualify sales leads, run daily standups, gather customer feedback, and lead structured meetings—without requiring human attendance.
"We're moving from AI that watches meetings to AI that runs them," said Dan Huru, CEO and co-founder of MeetGeek. "Our Voice Agents don't just take notes, they ask the right questions, capture commitments, assign follow-ups, and ensure decisions actually happen. For the first time, AI is a colleague, not just a tool."
How It Works: AI That Talks Back
MeetGeek's Voice Agents use advanced natural language processing to engage in dynamic, two-way conversations during live meetings. The technology analyzes context in real time, adapts its questions based on responses, and navigates multi-participant discussions naturally.
Users can deploy pre-built agents from MeetGeek's template library or design custom agents tailored to specific workflows:
From Documentation to Action
MeetGeek defines this new phase as the Agentic Era of Meetings, a shift from AI that simply documents to AI that acts.
"Until now, meeting AI has been reactive, waiting for input," said Alex Mindru, Tech Lead & Co-founder at MeetGeek. "Agentic AI takes initiative. It can analyze context, generate follow-ups, and coordinate with other systems automatically. It's the evolution from AI assistants to AI teammates."
By combining real-time intelligence with workflow automation, MeetGeek's Voice Agents enable companies to move faster, eliminate redundant meetings, and empower teams to run multiple engaging meetings simultaneously with more participants than ever before.
Voice Agents integrate directly with over 10,000 business tools, including HubSpot, Salesforce, Slack, Notion, ClickUp, and Jira, making it easy to connect meeting insights to existing workflows without changing how teams collaborate.
Built for Enterprise Security
MeetGeek's Voice Agents operate within an infrastructure designed for security-conscious organizations. The platform is GDPR-compliant, SOC 2 Type II certified, and HIPAA-ready, ensuring sensitive meeting data remains encrypted and under customer control.
Organizations retain full governance over when Voice Agents can join meetings, what data they collect, and how long information is retained. Meeting participants are always notified when an AI agent is present, and admins can set company-wide policies for agent behavior.
The Future Is Already Talking
This launch positions MeetGeek as a leader in redefining how AI transforms human collaboration. Future updates will expand the capabilities of Voice Agents to interact with your office stack (Office, CRMs, task management tools, etc.) and automate even more meeting-related tasks on your behalf.
"Most AI tools today stop at insights," added Huru. "We're focused on impact. With agentic AI automation advancing rapidly, meetings are becoming the central hub for triggering automations and the place where humans will continue to make key decisions."
About MeetGeek
MeetGeek is an AI meeting productivity platform that captures, summarizes, and automates meeting outcomes. By transforming conversations into structured insights, tasks, and automations, MeetGeek helps ambitious teams work smarter and faster.
Trusted by 30,000+ teams in 100+ countries, MeetGeek is backed by EarlyGame Ventures and built by a team of AI, NLP, and systems engineering experts redefining the future of work. Learn more at https://meetgeek.ai/
