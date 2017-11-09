 
Wisconsin Wetlands to Maintain Office Presence in Downtown Madison

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cresa Madison represented Wisconsin Wetlands in their office space lease renewal transaction. Cresa and Wisconsin Wetlands had previously partnered in the negotiation of Wisconsin Wetlands' initial move into the Central Business District several years ago. This most recent  renewal transaction will ensure that Wisconsin Wetlands can remain part of the downtown community for years to come.

Wisconsin Wetlands will be renewing their lease at 214 N Hamilton Street directly north of the capital building. The location was originally setup in 2011 by Ross Rikkers, Managing Principal at Cresa Madison. Jake Lakowske, the Office Manager for Wisconsin Wetlands stated, "The lease was fairly cheap for the market and a great location near the capital." The goals of Wisconsin Wetlands require the organization to constantly be in close communication and regularly meeting with state legislatures. Having an office in walking distance to the capital is essential.

"The process was made super easy and working with the landlord was simple with Cresa maintaining communication between us," stated Jake Lakowske, "Ross is the best, he showed us around town and made the entire process really easy."

Wisconsin Wetlands continues to be a major influence on wetlands preservation advocacy in Wisconsin and beyond. They have been the first to be awarded with the Wetland Conservation Award for Education in 2012. Their membership currently exceeds a community of 1,700 and continues to grow.

About Cresa
As Madison's only tenant brokers, Cresa Madison prides itself on wcj successfully negotiating new leasing agreements or building purchases with the tenants' best interests in mind. Unlike other brokers, Cresa Madison never represents landlords or sellers, so there is never a conflict of interest or a limited restriction on the number of properties available to our clients. Cresa Madison's knowledge to provide our clients with the information they need to make solid real estate decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.cresa.com/madison.

About Wisconsin Wetlands
Wisconsin Wetlands is statewide non-profit organization that is dedicated to the protection, restoration, and enjoyment of wetlands and similar ecosystems through educational programs and advocacy. Through collaborative, science-based work, they continue to promote strong wetland conservation policies and programs in Wisconsin. Additional information about Wisconsin Wetlands can be found at their website: www.wisconsinwetlands.org.

