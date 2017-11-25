Kessenich's Currently Moving to New Location Near Beltline

Contact

-- Kessenich's, a popular Madison restaurant supply company, will be relocating to 3226 Progress Road after more than 50 years at their current location in the Atwood-Schenk neighborhood. This new location will benefit Kessenich's with close access to the Beltline and downtown area.Kessenich's existing location was built in 1900 and occupied by them since the 1960's. "The building has reached its useful life, which prompted the owners to consider their options," said Matt Apter, Managing Principal at Cresa Madison, who represented Kessenich's in their relocation. Kessenich's wanted their new location to include a kitchen display room and to have a bright, pleasant atmosphere for their customers. Kessenich's new location at 3226 Progress Road has plenty of space, high ceilings, and an open layout for showroom displays. Cresa then found a new buyer for the original 131 S Fair Oaks building. The buyer plans to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a mixed-use apartment, retail, and office building."I have worked with Cresa on multiple projects. They always try to understand my needs first then present options that fit those needs. It saves me a lot of time and money!" said Cheri Martin, acting President of Kessenich's.Kessenich's was recently purchased by Great Lakes West, a foodservice and supplies dealer based in Mattawan, Mich. All of Kessenich's employees are expected to remain with the company. wcj Great Lakes West is excited to have Kessenich's continue as a full-service dealership in the marketplace."Cresa was instrumental in locating our new home in Madison and negotiating a long-term lease, and Matt Apter was a critical member of our team every step of the way," stated Dave Hubbard, Business Information Analyst at Great Lakes West, "His patience, professionalism and objectivity were evident throughout the process, and it was extremely reassuring to know we had Matt as our advisor and advocate who understood our needs and represented our interests."As Madison's only tenant brokers, Cresa Madison prides itself on successfully negotiating new leasing agreements or building purchases with the tenants' best interests in mind. Unlike other brokers, Cresa Madison never represents landlords or sellers, so there is never a conflict of interest or a limited restriction on the number of properties available to our clients. Cresa Madison's uses our knowledge to provide our clients with the information they need to make solid real estate decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.cresa.com/madison.Since 1929, Kessenich's has specialized in providing commercial and residential food services as a Wisconsin original, women-owned business. Kessenich's serves restaurants, bars, schools, churches and many other facilities. Services provided include layout & design, delivery & installation, dock-to-dining, knife sharpening, and leasing. Additional information about Kessenich's can be found at their website: www.kessenichs.com.