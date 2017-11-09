 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

BioForward to Maintain Office Presence in Downtown Madison

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cresa Madison represented BioForward in their office space lease renewal transaction. Cresa and BioForward previously partnered in the negotiation of BioForward's initial move into the Central Business District several years ago. This most recent renewal transaction will ensure BioForward's presence off Capital Square for years to come.

BioForward will be renewing their lease at 214 N Hamilton Street, directly north of the capital building. The location was originally setup in 2012 by Ross Rikkers, Managing Principal at Cresa Madison. Ross stated, "We already signed leases with several other biotech companies in Madison so creating a partnership with BioForward only made sense." The goals of BioForward require the organization to regularly meet with state legislatures and member organizations. Having an office close to the capital and the rest of downtown was a requirement.

"It's important for BioForward to be downtown near other associations focusing on advocacy and working at the capital and with member companies and universities," stated Lisa Johnson, Executive Director at BioForward, "this location is important to BioForward, Cresa did a great job on negotiating our lease."

About Cresa
As Madison's only tenant brokers, Cresa Madison prides itself on successfully negotiating new leasing agreements or building purchases with the tenants' best interests in mind. Unlike other brokers, Cresa Madison never represents landlords or sellers, so there is never a conflict of interest or a limited restriction on the number of properties available to our clients. Cresa Madison's knowledge to provide our clients with the information they need to make solid real estate decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.cresa.com/madison.

About wcj BioForward
BioForward is a member-driven association and nonprofit corporation with the vision to improve lives around the world by supporting life science innovation in Wisconsin. BioForward's mission is to advance Wisconsin's position as a leading life science economy, by providing members with: advocacy locally and nationally; education to strengthen our industry; connections to resources for growth; and networking to spark innovation. Additional information about BioForward can be found at their website: www.bioforward.org.

Ken Virden
