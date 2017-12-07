 
Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Moxe Health to Maintain Office Space in Downtown Madison

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Dec. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Cresa Madison was engaged by Moxe Health to assist in negotiating a new lease for their office space at 2 South Carroll Street. The lease renewal will enable them to continue to increase staff and create a professional presence while maintaining budgetary and flexibility standards necessary to young companies like Moxe Health. "It is an excellent sign of the state of the economy to see startup companies like Moxe continuing to add staff and grow their office spaces," stated Ross Rikkers, Principal of Cresa Madison. Many other healthcare companies reside near the downtown area making the new lease a sensible choice according to both organizations.

"After hitting the pavement and coming up empty, I decided to give Cresa a call," stated Dan Wilson. "I had heard from other entrepreneurs that Cresa helped them navigate the office leasing market and it was time for some outside experts. I ended up saving a bunch of time and was able to negotiate a much better deal than if I had gone alone. It was a win-win."

Moxe Health was founded by Dan Wilson and James Lloyd, both "ex-Epicers." The company's purpose is to assist health care organizations with their electronic health record integration.

About wcj Cresa
As Madison's only tenant brokers, Cresa Madison prides itself on successfully negotiating new leasing agreements or building purchases with the tenants' best interests in mind. Unlike other brokers, Cresa Madison never represents landlords or sellers, so there is never a conflict of interest or a limited restriction on the number of properties available to our clients. Cresa Madison uses this knowledge to provide their clients with the information they need to make solid real estate decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.cresa.com/madison.

About Moxe Health
Moxe provides a clinical data clearinghouse, facilitating the bi-directional exchange of clinical, analytic, and administrative data. Moxe offers solutions for real-time automated chart retrieval, quality gap closure, and care management through Substrate (an electronic medical record integration platform) and Convergence (a framework presenting patient information directly within clinician workflows in the electronic medical record). Through these solutions, health systems and health plans gain key patient health insights and a reduced administrative footprint. www.moxehealth.com

Contact
Ken Virden
***@cresa.com
