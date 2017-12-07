News By Tag
Moxe Health to Maintain Office Space in Downtown Madison
"After hitting the pavement and coming up empty, I decided to give Cresa a call," stated Dan Wilson. "I had heard from other entrepreneurs that Cresa helped them navigate the office leasing market and it was time for some outside experts. I ended up saving a bunch of time and was able to negotiate a much better deal than if I had gone alone. It was a win-win."
Moxe Health was founded by Dan Wilson and James Lloyd, both "ex-Epicers."
About wcj Cresa
As Madison's only tenant brokers, Cresa Madison prides itself on successfully negotiating new leasing agreements or building purchases with the tenants' best interests in mind. Unlike other brokers, Cresa Madison never represents landlords or sellers, so there is never a conflict of interest or a limited restriction on the number of properties available to our clients. Cresa Madison uses this knowledge to provide their clients with the information they need to make solid real estate decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.cresa.com/
About Moxe Health
Moxe provides a clinical data clearinghouse, facilitating the bi-directional exchange of clinical, analytic, and administrative data. Moxe offers solutions for real-time automated chart retrieval, quality gap closure, and care management through Substrate (an electronic medical record integration platform) and Convergence (a framework presenting patient information directly within clinician workflows in the electronic medical record). Through these solutions, health systems and health plans gain key patient health insights and a reduced administrative footprint. www.moxehealth.com
