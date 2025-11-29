News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Considers the Re-Release of His West Orange, New Jersey, History Books
Feedback Sought Because Printing Must be Planned Months in Advance
These titles were previously pulled from sale because of repeated plagiarism and copyright infringement in his home town of West Orange.
Holly Benedict, an editor at the Quincannon Publishing Group, explains, "The astonishing problem in the past has been that no one in John's home town—including politicians—
Dandola is not a political animal. He undertook these histories for the benefit of the town as a whole because, to him, history shouldn't be amended to suit present-day political needs. Unlike all previous politically appointed "town historians", Dandola is a professional author of both fiction and non-fiction who has been trained in how to do research and how to properly interpret findings. That is rare in a town which has always celebrated its founding on the wrong year. Dandola puts his heart and soul into each project and he is generous with his sharing—generous until he is stolen from or uncredited. Should this re-release go forward, everything will pass through attorneys.
The titles are:
West Orange: A Concise and Accurate History
The West Orange Police Department: A History of Its Beginnings
The West Orange Fire Department: A History of Its Beginnings
Sun, Fun, and Pervasive Politics: A History and Memoir of Ginny Duenkel Municipal Pool (including a full history of Colgate Playground)
Up the Hill, Down the Hill: The Rise and Demise of West Orange Mountain High School 1960-1984
The WOPD and WOFD histories were requested by former chiefs. The pool/playground history was urged by a former recreation director. The high school history has never been done before and delves into what word-of-mouth rumors and the Board of Education itself always get wrong. The town history has never been done accurately with wild untrue speculations floating around throughout the years and into the present.
To leave an opinion about whether this project should go forward, please make e-mail contact through http://www.JohnDandola.com (the direct e-mail address is Author@JohnDandola.com)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse