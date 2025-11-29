News By Tag
Flagler Free Clinic Marks 20 Years of Service with Three Events
Flagler Free Clinic Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary with a Volunteer Appreciation Event, Golf Tournament Fundraiser, and Evening of Gratitude.
By: Flagler Free Clinic
Alan Campbell, morning anchor for Orlando's WESH 2 News, served as emcee, highlighting the impact of the clinic's mission: "For People. Not for Profit."
The clinic recognized several outstanding volunteers, including Janet Powell, who began her service in 2005 and continues to recruit new volunteers. Front desk volunteer Margaret Chodosh and Dr. Lance Chodosh received the 2025 Canakaris-Coleman Dedication to Volunteerism Award, named for the clinic's founders, Dr. John Canakaris and Faith Coleman, ARNP.
Rosario Aseniero Alfonso, patient services director for eight years, was honored for knowing nearly every patient by name and being the first friendly face new patients meet. Dr. Don Alfonso was recognized as the clinic's first volunteer provider, serving faithfully for 20 years. Social worker Maria Thomas was thanked for three years of connecting patients with mental health referrals, food, housing and other social services.
Key partners were acknowledged, including AdventHealth for providing unlimited imaging services and Flagler County Human Services for connecting patients with additional resources.
In a significant announcement, the clinic shared that it received a $400,000 bequest from the estate of Mr. Florence, representing 30% of his estate. The gift will serve as seed money toward a future permanent home and help launch the clinic's capital campaign. The organization currently pays approximately $50,000 per year in rent.
At a recent volunteer appreciation luncheon, Dr. Manuel Frankel, DDS, and his wife Paula Frankel received the Canakaris-Coleman Volunteer of the Year Award. High school volunteer Aasi Bharucha was recognized for volunteering every weekend for two years and dedicating her entire summer to serving patients.
Volunteers were honored with commemorative pins. Twenty-year veterans include Dr. Jane Walter, Dr. Mark Kennedy and RN Hazel Deveaux, joined by 18-year volunteer Dr. Ruben Sierra and 16-year volunteer Pat Prill. Long-term volunteers with 10 or more years include AJ Belletto (11 years), Dr. Chiamaka Iheme, Dr. Martin Pourkesali, APRN Adrienne Murbarak and RN Sue Osmond.
A charity golf tournament on Nov. 3 at Ocean Hammock Golf Course raised $50,000 for clinic operations, planned by Dr. Shinoo Wainganker, Frank Petruno and Tony Trembley.
Donor and board member Mr. Jack Leckie received special recognition for his substantial gift to purchase a dental chair that helped launch the clinic's dental services. A close friend of the late Dr. John Canakaris, Leckie continues to serve on the Board of Directors with dedication and vision.
For more information, visit https://www.flaglerfreeclinic.org/
