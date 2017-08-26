 
News By Tag
* Conflict Management
* Interpersonal communication
* Work Environment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ipswich
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

New Business Book Summary Available for HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict

 
 
HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict
HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict
IPSWICH, Mass. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Conflict at work is not inherently a bad thing. It can help teams and individuals grow and innovate. However, conflict managed badly can be extremely destructive—wreaking havoc on relationships, careers, and organizational performance. In HBR's Guide to Dealing with Conflict, educator and consultant Amy Gallo reveals the common sources of conflict, the different approaches people take with regard to conflict, and a proven methodology for effectively dealing with conflict in any situation.

The author believes that:

• Conflict is not a bad thing; mishandling conflict is. Conflict can be an important and healthy force in an innovative and productive work environment, as long as it is managed constructively.

• Effectively managing conflict requires a thoughtful, step-by-step analysis and process. Rather than either completely avoiding or jumping right into a conflict, individuals should thoughtfully approach any conflict as it arises and apply a deliberate methodology to bring the conflict to productive

• Conflict management is a fluid process. While certain approaches seem to fit certain situations, conflict management is also iterative. Approaches can change mid-resolution in response to changing circumstance.

• Anyone can learn to manage conflict productively. While individuals tend to naturally be either conflict avoiders or conflict seekers, anyone can learn and apply the basics of productive conflict management.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Conflict Management, Interpersonal communication, Work Environment
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business Book Summaries PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share