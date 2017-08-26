News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict
The author believes that:
• Conflict is not a bad thing; mishandling conflict is. Conflict can be an important and healthy force in an innovative and productive work environment, as long as it is managed constructively.
• Effectively managing conflict requires a thoughtful, step-by-step analysis and process. Rather than either completely avoiding or jumping right into a conflict, individuals should thoughtfully approach any conflict as it arises and apply a deliberate methodology to bring the conflict to productive
• Conflict management is a fluid process. While certain approaches seem to fit certain situations, conflict management is also iterative. Approaches can change mid-resolution in response to changing circumstance.
• Anyone can learn to manage conflict productively. While individuals tend to naturally be either conflict avoiders or conflict seekers, anyone can learn and apply the basics of productive conflict management.
