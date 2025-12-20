News By Tag
American College of Culinary Medicine Receives Interprofessional Joint Accreditation
The Joint Accreditation Agency, based in the United States, is the gold standard for continuing education for physicians, pharmacists and nurses—and also includes physician assistants, psychologists, dietitians, dentists, optometrists, athletic trainers, and social workers, among other professionals. This places American College of Culinary Medicine at par with some of the most prestigious US medical schools, hospitals and national medical associations throughout the world. Joint Accredited providers certify that educational activities have been planned by and for the healthcare team and include category 1 credit of the American Medical Association's Physician's Recognition Award ("AMA PRA"), continuing education units for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and continuing nursing credits for nurses. Credits for other health professions are awarded based on the audience targeted for each activity. The above credits are utilized by state licensing boards and boards of medical specialties to re-license health professionals and re-certify them in their areas of specialty or profession and is recognized around the world by various countries' certifying boards.
According to national continuing education advisor, Steven Passin, President of Steve Passin & Associates, "American College of Culinary Medicine's inclusion into the ranks of jointly accredited education organizations in the United States places them among those medical educators that have demonstrated a level of educational acumen based on quality and patient safety parameters consistent with identified needs of the healthcare team."
IPCE accreditation seeks to assure health professionals and the public that continuing education activities provided by American College of Culinary Medicine meet the high standards of the Criteria for Accreditation and the Standards for Integrity and Independence of the Joint Accreditation Agency, the ACCME, the ACPE and the ANCC. The aforementioned accreditors rigorously evaluate the overall CE programs of institutions according to standards adopted by all sponsoring organizations of the Joint Accreditation Agency, and further includes the parent organizations of the ACCME including the American Board of Medical Specialties, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, the Association for Hospital Medical Education, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, and the Federation of State Medical Boards. American College of Culinary Medicine is pleased to be part of a group of organizations in the United States and throughout the world, including major medical schools, national medical associations, hospitals and other medical education organizations that have been awarded this accreditation status.
In announcing this achievement, Kerri Dotson, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at the American College of Culinary Medicine, said, "This acknowledgement of American College of Culinary Medicine's performance-
Kerri Dotson
