New Business Book Summary Available for Heart and Sell
The author believes that:
*Putting one's heart into the business of sales means living in an ethical and principled manner.
*Good salespeople are not manipulative. They exhibit integrity, and customers instinctively trust them.
• Salespeople selling the same things can have very different results, based on their interpersonal style and self-awareness.
• Effective salespeople are able to connect with and empathize with others and understand customers' goals and dreams.
• People's buying habits are based on emotional considerations, not economic concerns. Zeroing in on practicalities like pricing is seldom effective for winning over prospective customers.
