New Business Book Summary Available for Digital Selling

Digital Selling

End

-- Modern marketing is based on digital platforms. This means new strategies are needed for generating leads and sales. In, Grant Leboff shows how the traditional sales funnel, with massive numbers of contacts yielding a cone-tip of customers, has been replaced by a digital net that engages potential buyers on an individual basis, ultimately producing a steady stream of buyers.The author believes that:Salespeople and marketing techniques should engage prospects at critical points during the purchase journey.A service or product is linked favorably to an individual brand in consumers' minds through the use of social media and other online platforms.Brands attract consumers through core values, purpose, and emotional connections.Digital selling is based on frequent customer contact and constant availability.Whether factual, humorous, or motivational, successful memes, videos, and images blend brand identity with customer-centered content to attract prospects and leads.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com