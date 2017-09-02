News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Digital Selling
The author believes that:
I• n today's marketplace, customers find their own way. Salespeople and marketing techniques should engage prospects at critical points during the purchase journey.
• Gaining mindshare is the goal of modern branding and marketing. A service or product is linked favorably to an individual brand in consumers' minds through the use of social media and other online platforms.
• Online voice is critical. Brands attract consumers through core values, purpose, and emotional connections.
• Self-selecting customers place an emphasis on individual engagement. Digital selling is based on frequent customer contact and constant availability.
• Good content is visual. Whether factual, humorous, or motivational, successful memes, videos, and images blend brand identity with customer-centered content to attract prospects and leads.
