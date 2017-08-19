 
Industry News





New Business Book Summary Available for Work Happy

 
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Most managers do not have the benefit of specialized training when they are promoted into their first leadership roles. High performers are often tapped to head their teams, but what makes people good at their jobs is not guaranteed to make them good at guiding others. Managers with gaps in their supervisory skills can make mistakes that hurt their employees, companies, and careers. In Work Happy, management guru Jill Geisler draws on research and real-world experience to teach readers what transforms great employees into great bosses.

The qualities that make employees good at their jobs are not guaranteed to make them good bosses. The best bosses:

• Are not perfect. Great bosses leverage their strengths, understand their weaknesses, and fill in the gaps.

• Are always on stage. Great bosses understand that they are always in the spotlight. To avoid confusing or misleading employees, great bosses manage their communication skills, habits, and emotions.

• Seek power. Great bosses seek power, because without it they cannot lead. Influential managers are role models that make others feel more confident, committed, and competent.

• Provide feedback. Great bosses hire good people and give them comprehensive feedback.

• Promote healthy workplace cultures. Great bosses promote positive workplace cultures by managing their own habits and those of their employees, as well as encouraging integrity, humanity, and levity in the workplace.

Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Tags:Communication In Management, Executive Ability, Supervision Of Employees
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
