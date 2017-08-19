News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Work Happy
The qualities that make employees good at their jobs are not guaranteed to make them good bosses. The best bosses:
• Are not perfect. Great bosses leverage their strengths, understand their weaknesses, and fill in the gaps.
• Are always on stage. Great bosses understand that they are always in the spotlight. To avoid confusing or misleading employees, great bosses manage their communication skills, habits, and emotions.
• Seek power. Great bosses seek power, because without it they cannot lead. Influential managers are role models that make others feel more confident, committed, and competent.
• Provide feedback. Great bosses hire good people and give them comprehensive feedback.
• Promote healthy workplace cultures. Great bosses promote positive workplace cultures by managing their own habits and those of their employees, as well as encouraging integrity, humanity, and levity in the workplace.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
